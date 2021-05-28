Cheryl Burke opens up about when Donald Trump walked into her dressing room while half dressed





Cheryl Burke just made a big reveal about a moment she shared with former President Donald Trump.

The 37-year-old pro Dancing With the Stars was a guest on the same episode of The Meredith Vieira Show as Trump in December 2014.

By appearing on the latest episode of E! Overserved series, Cheryl revealed what happened when he walked into her dressing room while she was still changing. During the segment, she was talking about how a handshake can let her know if a man is good in bed.

“I’m going to say something that I’m probably going to regret. It is not necessarily the best handshake, but the most memorable handshake was that of Donald Trump, ”she said.

Cheryl continued, “It was probably six, seven, eight years ago. Before he was president. [We were] do the Meredith Vieira Show. My name was on the door, you know, just as it is, and then he literally let himself in. I was changing.

Lisa asked if Trump said he was sorry for barging in while she was changing and Cheryl said ‘no’.

“Everything was barely covered,” Cheryl said. “Thank goodness my agent was there with me so she helped me out. He said: ‘Nice to meet you. I am a big fan.’ And he shivered with a firm grip, eye contact, then middle finger… ”

Cheryl then showed how Trump allegedly rubbed his middle finger against her palm with “two hits”.

After talking about the moment, Cheryl made sure to clarify that she didn’t think it was an “impressive” handshake. She says it was her most “memorable”.

In June 2015, Cheryl dropped her co-host concert of the Miss USA Pageant following Trump’s remarks on immigration.

