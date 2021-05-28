Politics
Facebook and its censored fact-checkers have totally discredited themselves
Is there something about California water that makes the censored Dweebs of the Silicon Valleys so shamelessly damned?
Facebook revised its post ban policy on Wednesday to suggest the coronavirus was man-made because the COVID situation is evolving, uh, as a spokesperson told Politico.
Hey Thanks. The swing comes more than a year after the social media giant banned a well-reasoned opinion column by Chinese researcher Steven Mosher, who speculated about a potential lab leak. Will our columnist receive an apology? Of course not. But it is the American people who should hold the tyrants of Menlo Park to account.
Think about it: if you were Xi Jinping and wanted to deploy an information control operation on the origins of COVID-19, you couldn’t have done better than just leaving Facebook, together with the verification of the made from the bottom of the Americas. industry, do its thing.
After all, Chi-Coms have been held on the stakes in the eyes of the United States long before the arrival of the first cases of COVID: how more efficient and sneaky it is than a multi-billion dollar American tech company closes a public inquiry into the origins of the virus, and that with the help of recognized experts and fact-checkers.
It’s worth looking back at what Mosher wrote to see how shameful the Facebook censorship was. For starters, note that Mosher has not definitively claimed that COVID-19 leaked from a lab. What he argued instead was that a lab leak should be plausible to anyone familiar with Chinese realities. Among the evidence, he gathered:
The fact that Xi himself warned about laboratory security as a national security priority at the start of the crisis.
The fact that, following the guidelines of Xis, the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology issued a new guideline titled: Instructions on Strengthening Biosafety Management in Microbiology Laboratories that Process Advanced Viruses Like the New coronavirus.
Most importantly, the fact that the Middle Empire has only one level 4 microbiology lab capable of dealing with deadly coronaviruses, and that lab sits right at the epicenter of the outbreak.
Put aside any other scientific questions about the virus (many remain unresolved): didn’t it at least deserve to think that the country’s only coronavirus lab is located at the zero point of epidemics?
Even if Mosher was wrong and a growing number of American security officials and top scientists are joining him, don’t Americans and their policymakers have a right to consider this possibility? The true origins of the virus, after all, would inform a number of concrete decisions, especially whether Beijing and the World Health Organization, oddly subordinate to Beijing, merit US cooperation.
But no. Facebook and its experts knew better and decided to remove a vital column, skewing the American debate when it mattered most.
Oh, about those experts, whose testimony was used to justify the ban: at least one of them Danielle E. Anderson, assistant professor at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, has regularly collaborated with Wuhan virologists, a source far from confused.
Another expert insisted that no responsible government would allow such deadly leaks, and the bizarre assumption that China ranks among the responsible governments was enough to justify banning the Moshers Column in his opinion.
Likewise, questionable expert claims, amplified by partisan fact-checking teams like Politifact, have been used to label anyone who dared to warn of a potential lab leak a conspiracy nutcase. (Politifact has now quietly quashed his Fox News denunciation of Tucker Carlson as the leading conspiracy theorist on this issue.)
This model of Big Tech censorship, activated by inexplicable fact checkers, poses a catastrophic danger to the ability of the Americas to govern itself and respond to crises.
The problem is not only that it leaves ordinary Americans in the dark, but that it isolates the elites themselves against uncomfortable realities such as the possibility that their beloved Chinese trading partner is responsible for a pandemic. which cost millions of lives.
Enough is enough. Facebook and the other Big Tech giants are irreformable. Only political action in the form of removing the special status that allows them to act as publishers without any traditional publisher responsibility can save us from this private tyranny.
Sohrab Ahmari is editor-in-chief of The Posts and author of the new book The unbroken thread: Discover the wisdom of tradition in a time of chaos.
Twitter: @SohrabAhmari
