Weird turkey lockout rule: locals stay home, tourists are free to roam

Unlimited Turkey, now available without Turks, reads a satirical tourist campaign ad for vacations on the country’s Mediterranean coasts.

Two children run along one of Turkey’s beaches loved by millions of people every year. Further down he says: don’t worry, millions of people are at home.

Turks are reacting on social media with a mixture of humor and cynicism to a controversial lockdown rule: Until at least this week, people are only allowed to take to the streets for urgent reasons, like buying fuel. food or see a doctor. While certain professional groups are exempt, holidaymakers are allowed to move around as freely as possible.

The result is absurd scenes. A Turkish citizen in the Datca holiday region was recently fined for swimming, while Ukrainian tourists were able to do so freely.

Much like with the country’s ban on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown, the settlement is met with resentment among the Turkish population.

For tourists, however, the exemptions provide a welcoming level of security.

In the old city of Istanbul, for example, foreigners have practically on their own the place between the famous Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque.

Police officers check who is coming in and who is going out. It’s unusually quiet, and instead of the usual deafening traffic noises and the screams of market traders, you can hear birdsong. Vacationers take photos in front of pale pink flowering trees.

I feel like someone special in Istanbul, says Arif, 34, from the Netherlands. He had booked his ticket months in advance and wanted to cancel it due to the lockdown. Now he’s glad he came.

Artem, 28, from Ukraine is downright delighted. It’s wonderful, he said. He and his girlfriend Karin are in Turkey for the first time and are happy they decided to come during the lockdown.

It just makes it less loaded, he says. It’s a blessing because we can walk anywhere we want, see all the sights and take pictures, he says. But he understands that this is not necessarily suitable for Turks.

Behind the controversial regulations lies an attempt by the government under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to bring the high number of cases under control and spare the country’s already struggling economy. As of mid-April, the daily number of new infections stood at more than 60,000 in the country.

Critics accuse Erdogan of causing the situation on himself, in part because he has held party conventions in crowded halls. Since then, the number of cases has started to decline again and, according to official figures, was recently below 20,000 per day. Erdogan wants to reduce the number to less than 5,000 cases per day.

Tourism is one of the most important sectors of the economy and had fallen by around 70% last year. The population is already suffering from high inflation of around 17%. Food, in particular, is getting more and more expensive.

According to a survey conducted by the Metropoll polling institute in April, around 27% of those polled said they could not cover their basic needs with their income.

Recently, during a visit to Berlin, Germany, the Turkish Foreign Minister made an urgent appeal to the Germans to spend their summer vacation in Turkey. Anyone you could see would be vaccinated by the end of May, Mevlut Cavusoglu promised. Turkey’s vaccination campaign started at a rapid pace, but has since grown sluggish.

We sometimes feel like refugees in our own country, says Durukan, 23, who sells tickets for city tours on the Istanbul Galata Bridge. Many people think that Turkish citizens are not taken seriously.

Hes on closing exemptions for tourists. If this special regulation did not exist, I would be unemployed, but of course, it is not at all good for our health, he says.

For 15 countries, for example, the obligation to present a negative PCR test on entry has been lifted.

At the Karakoy ferry terminal, a waiter throws fish on the grill, even though no one can be seen for miles. He doesn’t mind the exemption for tourists.

He supports the lockdown and doesn’t blame Erdogan either. God bless him. State support may not be plentiful, but the government is dealing with things, he says.

Ticket seller Durukan sees it differently. His family was doing well financially, but for many, the help was not enough, he criticizes.

Ultimately, the gap in foreclosure is not between tourists and locals, but, as is often the case, between those with money and connections and those who are poor. dpa