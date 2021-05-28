Hire state government vaccination unit in TN, Stalin asks PM | Latest India News





Chennai: As the country faces a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over the Center-owned vaccine manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu to the government of Tamil Nadu on the lease to start vaccine production. In his letter to the prime minister, Stalin said the central government-owned HLL Biotech Limited Integrated Vaccine Complex in Chengalpattu, about 63 km from Chennai, was unused. Mass vaccination is the most powerful weapon we have in this fight and therefore it is absolutely necessary that we increase the capacity to manufacture national vaccines, Stalin said, adding that it would be in line with Modis’ vision. of a self-sufficient India. The Chengalpattu facility was created in 2012 and the works are in the final phase of completion. The facility has currently put out a tender, which ends on May 31, for private bidders to operate. The State assured that it would seek a private partner to start vaccine production as soon as possible. Stalin underlined in his letter that the Center has invested around 700 crore for the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC), which is nearing completion but has remained unused for lack of additional funds. The recent attempt to find a private partner to run the IVC also failed to bear fruit since there were no bidders for it, Stalin said in his letter. I want this modern facility to be made operational immediately, in the interest of our state as well as our nation, he added. Stating that this would improve the vaccine production capacity of countries, Stalin proposed that the assets of the IVC could be transferred to the state on lease without any past liability and without full operational freedom. A suitable financial arrangement for the central government to recover part of its investment can be worked out later, after the start of operations, Stalin said. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu and parliamentary party leader of DMK TR Baalu ​​on Thursday met with Union Minister of Industries Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for chemicals and fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, regarding the matter. The truth is that the Center has not been able to allocate enough vaccines for Tamil Nadu, Baalu ​​told reporters in Delhi. It (the unit) requires an additional investment of 300 crore to be completed. He added that the Center said it would communicate with the government of Tamil Nadu on the matter in about a week. On April 23, former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami also wrote to Modi urging him to put this facility back in working order as soon as possible, in order to increase the production of Covid-19 vaccines.

