US Prosecutors Investigate Ukrainian Interference in 2020 Elections, Report Says | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – Federal prosecutors are investigating whether current and former Ukrainian officials illegally interfered in the US presidential election, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the case.

The criminal investigation is to examine whether Ukrainian officials used Rudolph Giuliani, then personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, to spread misleading allegations about current President Joe Biden, The New York Times reported.

The investigation, which began in the last few months of the Trump administration, is being handled by federal prosecutors in the borough of Brooklyn in New York, the newspaper reported, and is separate from an ongoing criminal investigation into Giuliani’s transactions in Ukraine.

Prosecutors from the Eastern New York District Attorney’s Office are investigating whether Ukrainian officials attempted to influence the November 3 election by broadcasting corruption allegations about Biden through a number of channels, including Giuliani, the newspaper reported. Biden has denied any wrongdoing.

One of the officials under investigation is a Ukrainian lawmaker named Andriy Derkach, the newspaper reported.

The US Treasury Department had previously sanctioned Derkach, identifying him as an active Russian agent for more than a decade. “

Giuliani, who the New York Times said was not charged with wrongdoing in this investigation, has previously denied representing Ukrainians.

The US attorney’s office and Arthur Aidala, an attorney for Giuliani, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Giuliani’s business dealings with Ukrainian oligarchs while he worked as Trump’s lawyer are under investigation by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Federal agents searched his home and office in April, seizing phones and computers.

Giuliani has denied the allegations in that investigation, and his lawyers have suggested the investigation was politically motivated.

