Trump Organization: CFO Allen Weisselberg’s statement looms in DC lawsuit accusing 2017 Trump groundbreaking committee of abusing funds





CFO Allen Weisselberg is already at the center of two New York investigations: the state attorney general’s office has opened a criminal tax investigation into Weisselberg, people familiar with the investigation said, while prosecutors of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office are looking into his role in the Trump organization in a criminal investigation into the company, Trump, its executives and the Trump family, people said.

DC lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Karl Racine in January 2020, accuses Trump’s inaugural presidential committee of coordinating with former president’s family to ‘overpay’ for event space for the inaugural events in January 2017 at the Trump International Hotel in DC.

Weisselberg’s name has surfaced in recent court filings, and now DC prosecutors are working to determine why he was drawn into a review of the inaugural committee’s financial records when he had no known affiliation with the inauguration.

In emails leaked in a May 2020 court record, Weisselberg was contacted by Vice Chairman of Trump’s Presidential Inauguration Committee Rick Gates on April 19, 2017, who then pleaded guilty to charges emanating from the special advocate Robert Mueller.

Gates introduced Weisselberg to Doug Ammerman, the committee treasurer, via email and told Ammerman: “Please contact Allen to explain the audit process for PIC and the activities that have been carried out throughout the project. ”

The existence of these emails was first reported by Mother Jones.

The emails were sent the same day the committee’s filing with the Federal Election Commission – from which it raised a record $ 107 million – went public, sparking news articles that identified major donors and raised questions. on how transportation was spent and what was going to go to charity.

A person familiar with the arrangement said Trump, with knowledge of the press, told Tom Barrack, then chairman of the presidential inauguration committee, to send all files to Weisselberg for review. Barrack gave the mission to Gates, the person said.

A subsequent email sent about half an hour later from Weisselberg to Gates and Ammerman requested “the latest report reflecting all revenue broken down by its sources as well as a detailed distribution schedule by vendor …”, according to documents judicial.

The DC Attorney General’s lawsuit alleges the committee misused funds to host a private party at the Trump International Hotel and wasted around $ 1 million in charitable funds overpaying for event space at the hotel.

Prosecutors in the Attorney General’s office also allege that the inaugural committee paid nearly $ 50,000 for a block of rooms reserved by the Trump Organization at the Loews Madison Hotel. In March, prosecutors said they needed more time to investigate inconsistencies in testimony relating to the bill for that block of hotel rooms.

“After reviewing PIC’s budget reports, Mr. Weisselberg would have seen that PIC had remaining funds,” the court record said. The Trump organization’s decision to repay its debts to Loews Madison at PIC came in July 2017, after Mr. Weisselberg reviewed PIC’s financial statements. As a de facto representative of Donald Trump’s business interests during From the reporting period, Mr. Weisselberg may have relevant information on why PIC funds were used to pay off debt for the Trump family business. ”

A lawyer for Weisselberg declined to comment. The Trump Organization asked the judge to rule in his favor, said the attorney general had “failed to present competent evidence” and called the allegations “often fanciful.” A lawyer for the company declined to comment.

The DC attorney general’s office first said in March that it wanted to file Weisselberg as part of its inaugural committee finance review, but agreed to wait for the judge to rule on the motions for trial. summary.

Final documents relating to these motions are expected on Friday. Some time after this deadline, the judge will rule on the pending motions and decide whether to reopen the discovery window to allow Weisselberg’s deposition.

