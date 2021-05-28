Indian Farmers Celebrate Black Day in Fight for New Farm Laws

NEW DELHI: Farmers in and around India’s capital New Delhi observed a dark day on Wednesday to mark six months of protests against farm laws they say favor private businesses over the producers they buy from.

Thousands of farmers in the predominantly rural states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan set up a camp on the outskirts of the capital to protest three laws passed in September.

Weeks after the protests began, which began in late November, their number rose to around 300,000 and peaked in January, when nearly a million arrived from across the country, braving the scorching heat and fears of the coronavirus.

Farmers say the new laws will affect their incomes and leave them at the mercy of companies as the legislation paves the way for unregulated entry of private companies into the agricultural sector, which provides jobs for more than 50% of the population. population of the country.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic rages across the country, hundreds of people converged on Delhi and surrounding areas on Wednesday to participate in the Black Day protests. Some chanted slogans and burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a show of anger, amid complaints that their concerns were ignored.

For six months we have been sitting at the protest site, but the government is not listening to us, Anil Kasana, a leader of the Indian Farmers Union of Greater Noida, a suburb of Delhi, told Arab News. We will continue to fight against the three farm laws until they are withdrawn.

Farmers fear that the laws will privatize traditional agricultural markets, leading to market-determined product pricing and the elimination of minimum support prices that the government sets each year for certain products.

The government held 10 rounds of talks with farmers and offered to postpone the implementation of the new laws for 15 months in order to reach an agreement. However, protesters rejected the offer and continue to demand that the laws be repealed. The farmers said if they continued to pressure the authorities, the government would be forced to give in to their demands.

This is our way of telling the government that despite the pandemic, the peasant movement is alive and has broad support from the population, said Sarwan Singh Pandher, secretary general of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, a group of farmers. from Punjab.

At least 40 groups and unions representing farmers across the country are protesting under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or the Joint Farmers Forum. The group wrote to Modi on Friday requesting his intervention to resume talks and warning him that the government’s failure to give a constructive response would lead to escalating protests.

Pandher told Arab News: We knew there would be no response from the government. We have expressed our intention to talk and if the government does not respond, then it will have to respond to the people. They will have to go to the people sooner or later. Restlessness is the only option left for us.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government continues to stand firm on the new laws and has said it is up to the farmers to find a way forward in the negotiations.

The unions should either be positive about our offer or provide us with an alternative, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday, the day after farmers handed over their renewed offer of talks to Modi.

Political analysts have described the government’s reaction as unrealistic.

The farmers are gone for a long time, Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst in New Delhi, told Arab News. The Indian government has made it a matter of prime ministerial prestige. I don’t think there was such an unrealistic government.

Punjab-based agriculture expert Devinder Sharma echoed this view and urged the government to be more magnanimous and understand the pain of farmers.

The government should withdraw the laws so that farmers can return home, he told Arab News. What is so sacred about these laws?

If the farmers put their lives on the line and protest for six months, it shows that they have a pain that is severe, they have a pain that we have to understand, that the nation has to understand.

Wednesday’s protests coincided with the seventh anniversary of Modi’s appointment as prime minister.

However, Mukhopadhyay said Modis’ myopia in handling the protests could prove to be politically costly for him even if he succeeds in sending the farmer home.

He explained: Modi might win the battle against the farmers, but he lost the war to regain their support. The farming communities of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan dominate over 100 parliamentary constituencies, and the BJP will feel the impact in the next election.