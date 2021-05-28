Is China seeking Saudi-Iranian detente?

Author: Guy Burton, Brussels School of Governance

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on a tour of six countries in the Middle East at the end of March 2021. On the eve of his departure, Wang announced China. five point plan for the region, which includes mutual respect, equity and justice, non-proliferation, collective security and development cooperation.

The principles set out in the five-point plan are not in dispute, and it is also not the first time that China has released a plan for the Middle East. In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a four-point plan around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Four years later, he relaunched it, this time referring to China’s Belt and Road Initiative with Israel and Palestine as important partners.

What makes the recent five-point plan unique is its broader scope to include other conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen, as well as rivalries in the Gulf. Departing from previous proposals, Wang also offered some concrete suggestions on how tensions in the Gulf could be handled. Among them, China hosted a multilateral dialogue conference to help create a confidence-building mechanism that, as a first step, could ensure the safety of oil facilities and shipping lanes.

In the end, the five points might not make much noise. There was no statement on when the conference might take place or what role Beijing would have in designing or securing the trust-based mechanism. The plan was also overshadowed by media coverage of an alleged 25-year cooperation agreement signed between China and Iran, which some observers have argued. is exaggerated.

Yet even though the five-point plan appears to be fading away, its spirit has held steady with regional developments over the past month. Saudi and Iranian officials met during a face-to-face meeting in Baghdad for the first time since diplomatic ties broke five years ago. Initially, the Saudis denied that the meeting took place. But at the end of April, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) implicitly supported this decision. In a TV interview, he abandoned his old language of confrontation with Iran in favor of a more conciliatory tone, expressing hope for good relations.

To explain this change, analysts have focused on the changes taking place in the United States, particularly Joe Biden’s presidency. Not only was Trump more sympathetic to MBS than Biden, but he also pursued a strategy of maximum pressure against Iran when he pulled the United States out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reimposed sanctions. In contrast, Biden is perceived like more costs to MBS. Its administration is push back Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen and is also involved in indirect talks with Iran on the future of the JCPOA.

But focusing on US-centric explanations is too limited given the growing multipolarity of the Middle East. A low-key Chinese word may also have made a difference. For example, official statements made clear that Wang was likely to have frank talks about peace in the Middle East during his trip to the region.

China has a sufficient basis and motivation to have such conversations.

First, Saudi Arabia and Iran are among the most important countries for Chinese trade activity in the Middle East. Besides the oil trade, Saudi Arabia and Iran are the largest and third largest beneficiaries of Chinese capital respectively in the region. Thus, instability in the region, including because of the Iran-Saudi Arabia rivalry, would have a negative effect on China’s trade interests.

Second, China has the means to engage with Riyadh and Tehran on a substantial basis. Chinas said commitment to non-interference makes him look like an honest broker. The two countries were also raised to the same level of importance in 2016, China signed global strategic partnerships with Iran and Saudi Arabia. This is the highest form of diplomatic recognition and cooperation that it can grant without a formal alliance. These partnerships aim to broaden the links beyond the economic sphere to include political interaction and exchanges at different levels.

A Chinese word would not be ignored. For the Saudis, Bidens’ approach narrows the gap between American and Chinese positions in the Gulf. For Iran, its geopolitics has become heavily weighted to China and Beijing showed he was ready to take advantage of it, for example by previously persuading Iran to accept the JCPOA.

But if China has certain advantages over the United States in influencing Saudi and Iranian behavior, it remains to be seen how long the detente between the two powers in the Middle East will last.

Guy Burton is associate professor at the Brussels School of Governance and member of the Sectarianism, Proxies and De-sectarianization project at Lancaster University.