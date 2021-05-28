Trump team sees political advantage in growing legal problems





“They are using their power to destroy their political enemy number one. They are trying to crush him,” said Matt Schlapp, a confidant of Trump’s world and president of the Conservative Union of America, who warned of an era of prosecution overly political targeting politicians. And will there be any repercussions that benefit Trump, absolutely. “

The latest sign of Trump’s growing legal problems came this week, when reports emerged that a special grand jury in Manhattan had met to decide whether or not to indict the former president or Trump Organization leaders. for commercial and tax practices and the management of its international real estate portfolio. Privately, Trump and his relatives have admitted that they feared Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance could reach the climax of his investigation. But publicly, they expect the former president to use his legal position to gain support from his fan base and fuel gossip about a run in 2024.

It’s the same kind of shitty playbook counter-response, blame it attack investigators say I didn’t do anything wrong I’m a businessman you will hear this often said former adviser .

In a statement following the grand jury news, Trump immediately proclaimed the investigation to be a witch hunt, accused her of being politically motivated, and attempted to tie the grand jury news to his plan. restart the rallies and the publication of a poll showing Republican. support for another presidential election. Even to non-MAGA Republicans, it seemed predictable, cynical, and possibly effective.

Trump has turned being a victim into an art form, and there’s no doubt he’s using an indictment as fuel to rally support, said Brendan Buck, former aide to the president of the United Nations. Room of the time, Paul Ryan. He’s convinced his followers that the only crime he’s ever committed is fighting for them on behalf of the elites, and when people believe him, you’re virtually bulletproof.

Trump and his allies anticipate the very real possibility that he or his business partners will be indicted. And one of the main reasons Trump is scared is that Allen Weisselberg, the CFO of Trump Organizations who knew the ins and outs of the company’s books, has become a central figure for New York prosecutors. and, according to reports, was forced to turn on his boss.

Yet, barring significant new discoveries, people around Trump don’t expect the investigation to have a negative impact on his immediate political future. Trump has told friends and aides that he is seriously planning to run again in 2024, and his team suspect the legal drama may actually help him with Republican voters.

“At this point in the years-long witch-hunt, Republican voters are oblivious to continued partisan attacks,” said a person close to Trump. If anything, these legal attacks are helping to solidify the president’s political base. . “

Trump’s allies focused their anger on Letitia James, in particular. The New York attorney general campaigned on a promise to investigate Trump, whom she called an illegitimate president. And Trump and his allies criticized her, accusing her of abusing her office by predetermining the subjects of investigation.

The New York attorney general literally campaigned to sue Donald Trump before she even knew anything about me, Trump said in one of his longest post White House statements. This is what these investigations are about the continuation of the greatest political witch-hunt in US history. Together with Washington, these Democrats want to silence and cancel millions of voters because they don’t want Trump to run again.

People close to Trump say his recent thoughts of running in 2024 began before the grand jury news broke. While Trump remains a powerful party figure, he misses the pitfalls and power of the White House, they say, especially after a more sleepy spring among his fellow retirees in Palm Beach, Florida.

“When he came down the escalator the left chased him from Russian hoax to impeachment, now we still see him in New York City,” former chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News. The American people wants him to show up, and I believe he will run. “

Looking ahead to the 2020 election, Trump used a similar argument to dismiss legal and political inquiries against him at that time. He denounced Special Advocate Robert Muellers’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and its first subsequent indictment as a witch hunt and partisan exaggeration of Congress. He demanded lawmakers investigate investigators and claimed he was the subject of a Russian hoax.

He also spoke about the legal advantages that he believed flowed from holding a position; that he was widely inoculated of prosecution and indictment as long as he served. This could very well force him to run again, although advisers say that is not his current way of thinking, and legal experts say he cannot escape state investigations in running for federal office. Instead, those who have followed Trumps’ career closely believe he will use his current dilemma to arouse the sympathy and anger of his legion of followers.

One of the things that will undoubtedly frustrate him about the two criminal investigations is that he has very little direct influence. He is out of New York, he resides in Florida, he is very hated in New York and has no popular support, and he has no political or legal power to disrupt these investigations as he disrupted Mueller, said Tim OBrien, Trump biographer and critic of the former president. But what he did in the Mueller case was he spoke directly to his supporters and the public and said it was a witch hunt.

He’s well aware that his biggest pull is with his enthusiastic supporters, and I think hell goes to them as a force to be reckoned with when someone tries to put him under the whip.

With reporting by Sam Stein

