HARIPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the driving force behind the government’s 10 billion-tree tsunami project and other such efforts was its goal of leaving behind a pollution-free and protected Pakistan. environment.

One of the goals is to mitigate the effects of climate change. Second, we want to leave behind a Pakistan like we saw when there was once huge forest cover, wildlife, clean water and no pollution. But the situation has deteriorated as no one has pursued a long-term approach, the prime minister said.

He was addressing a tree planting ceremony here to mark the planting of the billionth tree as part of the 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Project.

The Prime Minister planted a young Deodar tree in Makhniyal Forest, the site where he also launched the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa One Billion Tree Tsunami governments and the federal 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

Minister of Economic Affairs Omar Ayub, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Assistants Malik Amin Aslam and Shahbaz Gill and Senator Faisal Javed attended the event. Khan appreciated the efforts of Islams which he said contributed to the success of the One Billion Tree Tsunami project as well as the ongoing efforts to plant 10 billion trees, which are recognized around the world.

He said Pakistan would host World Environment Day on June 5, which was recognition that Pakistan is among the few countries making efforts to address the challenge of climate change. It also shows that we really want to leave behind a better Pakistan for future generations, he added.

He said that just like India, Pakistan’s rivers were fed by glaciers, which were melting quickly and could cause problems in the future. Khan said previous governments didn’t think long term and called for lessons to be learned from China’s model of reversing environmental damage.

He said that through tree planting projects, the government was working to protect wetlands and revive wildlife, which had dramatically diminished. He added that after a large number of trees were planted in a waterlogged area along a river in Dera Ismail Khan, wildlife and birds had returned.

He said that on World Environment Day, Pakistan would highlight to the world how it was reversing its natural capital from negative growth to positive growth.

Previously, the Director of the United Nations Environment Program presented to the Prime Minister a United Nations report titled Pakistan’s Inclusive Wealth: The Case for Investing in Natural Capital and Restoration.

According to the report, the inclusive wealth of Pakistans increased by an average of 2.3% per year in absolute terms during the period 1992-2019. The analysis of the different categories of capital shows that human capital and produced capital increased at a rate of 2.9% and 3.2% respectively, while natural capital decreased negligibly, by around 0, 1%.

There have been some exciting recent developments in the management of Pakistan’s natural capital. Afforestation across the country under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program (TBTTP) is expected to boost nations’ renewable natural capital resources, especially in the decades to come, according to the report.

