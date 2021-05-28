Jokowi criticizes construction of irrigated reservoirs, palace calls location in Aceh





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had mentioned that several programs were not on target. He gave an example of a reservoir in an area that has no irrigation so that building a port has no road access. In this regard, the head of the Presidential Secretary (Kasetpres) Heru Budi Hartono said that the reservoir is located in Tanah Jambo Aye, Aceh. At that time, Heru said, Jokowi’s visit took place in 2015. “It was during the president’s 2015 visit to Aceh, the location is at Jambo Aye,” Heru told merdeka.com on Friday (5/28). He said the dam originally had no irrigation. This is why Jokowi said Heru ordered PUPR minister Basuki Hadimuljono to immediately build the irrigation. “Currently, the PUPR minister has built it and has become a site in Jambo Aye. Now it has sunk in the surrounding rice fields,” he explained. Previously, it was known that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had found several programs that were not on schedule. He gave an example of a reservoir in an area that has no irrigation so that building a port has no road access. “I see, in the field, I continue to have a reservoir without irrigation, primary irrigation, secondary irrigation, no tertiary irrigation. I found this on the ground. There is a port building, a new port with no road access. How can you say that there is not just one port, ”he said at the opening of the 2021 national government internal oversight coordination meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Thursday (5/27). Therefore, Jokowi asked the BPKP and the Government Internal Monitoring Apparatus (APIP) to oversee the planning so that there is no development gap between central and regional governments. So that the quality of planning is improved. “This has to be constantly monitored, it means that the leverage effect of the program is not optimal and the community is also at a disadvantage because it does not benefit from the program. start when planning, should be followed, not just repeat over and over again, ”he explained. Jokowi also asked that regarding planning not to repeat the same mistakes. So that he can make real changes and move forward quickly. “For everyone to have to adapt quickly to the current wave of change,” he said. [bal]







