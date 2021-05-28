The mafia boss embarrassed Erdogan. Why does Ankara close its eyes?

The aftermath of the videos, in those of Turkish mafia boss Sedat Bekir in Turkey last performed so far, after starring in 7 videos, die He started posting on YouTube weeks ago, senior officials government such as the current Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu, as well as the former, his son, the son of the former prime minister and others involved in the murder of Kurdish journalists and opponents in the 1990s as well as in drug trafficking and smuggling, abuse of power and rape.

Apparently, the 49-year-old mafia boss, who lives outside Turkey, has temporarily stopped posting videos after posting to Twitter two days ago. The country’s government on his verified account warned in a tweet not to use “satanic” tactics against him.

Becker revealed in his series of tweets that he was “ready” to lose his life, and added another tweet in Ankara: You will face a male enemy if you fight me as a man and you face the most. great demon of the world if you act like a devil. “

Ankara did not lift a finger

Although die Videos, in which Bekir appeared, watched by millions of people and made headlines in the international and Turkish media, especially among those dying associated with the opposition, has the government of the Justice Party and the development under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and in the national movement also the party participates but has not progressed legally so far, although the opposition as a prelude to the security investigations, the current Minister of the Interior, Suleiman Soylu , called for the revocation.

It was enough to die at the Izmir Turkish Bar Association branch of the criminal charges against Becker and die accused of being involved in the murders of at least two journalists with a Kurdish businessman in the years 1990, drug trafficking, abuse of power and kidnappings, yes die Authorities No investigation is underway according to 3 sources of the bar.

Soylu in the eye of the storm

Bekir publicly accused Soylu of providing police protection and the largest opposition party, the Republican People’s Party, revealed in documents that the current Home Secretary provided Bekir with classified security information and he had also given a jammer that prevented his phone from listening to calls before he left the country last year. Former Interior Minister Mehmet Agar and his son and Arkan Yildirim, son of former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, were also charged with drug trafficking, but all of Becker’s defendants subsequently denied this and have filed criminal charges against the Mafia boss under the pretext of “libel and defamation”.

Confidential information on senior officials

Commenting on these facts, Meral Kaban, an official with the Izmir Bar Association, said that Beker runs an armed mafia and said he helped Soylu, the son of Ben Ali Yildirim and others to lead numerous operations, and he also released confidential information about senior government officials. claiming that the state values ​​his strength and supports and cooperates with him and therefore is what he is in revealed a series of videos, very important and that is why we have urged the authorities to act immediately and dismiss Soylu from his post. “

In front of “Al-Arabiya.net” added the lawyer that “the authorities did not conduct an investigation and die government people, die Becker accused, like the current minister of the ‘Interior, to support him instead of punishing him, “and stressed that” die allegations “The mafia boss must be taken seriously, but justice has not budged.

And she added: “Becker’s allegations are known to a large group in Turkish society, but the difference is that they were made public by someone close to the authorities, they also had a big impact in Turkey. “

Called in a few days ago, the Bar dies of Soylu’s removal from office, so authorities are investigating him without him being in a position to which he could escape without being held accountable.

The videos, in which the mafia boss appeared, reached Erdogan, he also commented on them with the words: “It’s sad to see miserable people in our country dying Get help from the gangs of the Mafia. “

“Everyone is afraid”

At least two lawyers from the Turkish Bar said: “Everyone is afraid of dying. The defendants are prominent figures in or close to the government. “

They added to Al Arabiya.net: “But the government should at least have launched a parliamentary inquiry to determine the validity of Becker’s allegations against senior officials. “

Becker’s allegations would reopen the case of the murders of Cypriot journalist Kutlu Adali, Turkish Ugur Mumcu and Kurdish businessman Sawas Buldan, husband of the current co-chair of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party.

All three were killed in the 1990s at different intervals on orders from the Home Secretary, who then asked Becker to help him with the kidnapping of the bat, how in one of his most recent videos is called.