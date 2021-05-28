‘At one point, Imran Khan had given up’: Aamer Sohail reveals who made ‘major contribution’ to 1992 World Cup in Pakistan





Pakistan’s victory in the 1992 World Cup is still remembered as one of the unexpected results in cricket history. The 1992 Pakistan team led by former captain Imran Khan had some of the best names in the business – Salim Malik, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Mushtaq Ahmed, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja – to name a few name a few.

And yet, when Pakistan reached the final to face England, many expected the latter to be the favorite to win. But in the end, Imran Khan’s side showed great determination and tenacity to clinch a massive victory in the top clash to win their first (and to date, the only) Cup trophy. ODI world.

Former Pakistani opener Aamer Sohail, in a recent conversation, recalled the historic victory and said it was Javed Miandad who made a major contribution to the cause of Pakistan in the 1992 World Cu.

Speaking on Cricket Life Stories Youtube channel, Sohail, who was a new talent in Pakistan’s squad during the 1992 World Cup, said: The major contribution came from Javed Miandad. He was the inspiration. At one point, Imran (Khan) had given up. He was not 100% fit and was considering returning to Pakistan. But it was Javed Miandad, who kept telling him that “you are the captain, you have to lead from the front.

“He asked Imran not to worry about injuries because every international athlete takes ground with some kind of injury. So gather your strength, and you have to represent Pakistan. It was Miandad who actually influenced everything. the world. He was leading Imran with everything and everything. really worked for Pakistan, “Sohail added.

The former left-handed batsman added that Imran was good at inspiring youngsters and recalled how the former captain had helped him during practice matches.

Imran was also a great source of inspiration. He was good at instilling confidence in young people. I wasn’t on the World Cup final team, I was on trial. So I scored a few points in training matches. I had 70 points in a practice match against South Africa in Canberra. After the game, he took me aside at the hotel reception and said, you played really well. I assure you that you would play the whole World Cup. Even if you score 10 ducks in a row, I will still play you in the final, ”recalls Sohail.

“It was the confidence given to a youngster by Imran Khan, and it worked most of the time. These little things combined in that famous 1992 victory he signed.

