GOP set to block bipartisan probe into insurgency on January 6 Donald Trump Capitol Hill Lisa Murkowski GOP Cleveland





Senate Republicans are set to block the creation of a special committee to study the deadly Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, dashing hopes of a bipartisan panel amid a GOP push to end the violent insurgency of supporters of Donald Trump.

Broad Republican opposition was expected in what would be Biden’s first successful Senate buccaneer of the presidency, even as the family of a Capitol Hill police officer who collapsed and died after the siege and others Officers who fought the rioters went from office to office asking GOP senators to support him. the Commission. The insurgency was the worst attack on Capitol Hill in 200 years and interrupted Democrat Joe Biden’s certification of victory over Trump.

A vote on the procedural motion was postponed until Friday after delays on an unrelated bill to boost scientific research and development pushed back the schedule.

Although the bill passed the House earlier this month with the support of nearly three dozen Republicans, GOP senators said they believed the commission would eventually be used against them politically. And former President Trump, who still has a firm grip on the party, called it a Democratic trap.

The expected vote is emblematic of the deep mistrust between the two parties from the siege, which sowed deeper divisions on Capitol Hill even though lawmakers from both parties together fled the rioters that day. The events of January 6 became an increasingly charged topic among Republicans, as some party members downplayed the violence and defended the rioters who backed Trump and his false insistence that the election was stolen from him.

While initially saying he was open to the commission’s idea, which would be based on an inquiry into the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has firmly opposed it in recent days. . He said he believed the panel’s investigation would be partisan despite the same division among party members.

McConnell, who once said Trump was responsible for provoking the mob attack on Capitol Hill, said of Democrats Theyd likes to continue to plead for the former president, going forward.

Still, a handful of Republicans, if not enough to save her, had to vote to go ahead with the bill. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski said she will support the bill because she needs to know more about what happened that day and why.

The truth is a difficult thing, but we have a responsibility for it, she told reporters Thursday evening. We just can’t pretend that nothing bad has happened or that people are just too arousing. Something horrible has happened. And it is important to expose it.

Among his colleagues opposed to the commission, Murkowski said there were concerns that we did not want to move the boat.

The Republican opposition to the bipartisan panel has rekindled Democratic pressure to end filibustering, an age-old Senate tradition that requires a vote of 60 of 100 senators to interrupt debate and move a bill forward. With the Senate split 50-50, Democrats need the support of 10 Republicans to move on to the committee’s bill, sparking new debate on whether it’s time to change the rules and d ” lowering the threshold to 51 votes to pass legislation.

Republicans’ political arguments over the violent siege that is still brutal for many on Capitol Hill almost five months later has frustrated not only Democrats but also those who have fought off the rioters.

Michael Fanone, an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department who responded to the attack, said between meetings with Republican senators that a commission is needed so that we can heal as a nation from the trauma we have all experienced. That day. Fanone described being dragged down the steps of the Capitol by rioters who shocked him with a stun gun and beat him.

Sandra Garza, the girlfriend of Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick, who collapsed and died after fighting the rioters, said of the Republican Senators: You know they are here today and with their families and at ease thanks to the actions of the police that day. “

So I don’t understand why they would resist getting to the bottom of what happened that day and fully understanding how to prevent it. It confuses me, she said.

Video of the riot shows two men spraying Sicknick and another officer with a chemical, but the Washington medical examiner said he suffered a stroke and died of natural causes.

Garza attended the meetings with Sicknicks’ mother, Gladys Sicknick. In a statement Wednesday, Ms Sicknick suggested that opponents of the commission “visit my son’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery and, while they are there, reflect on what their hurtful decisions will do to the officers who will be. there for them in the future.

Dozens of other police officers were injured as rioters passed them, smashing windows and doors and chasing lawmakers. Protesters built a mock gallows outside the Capitol and called for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence, who oversaw the certification of the presidential vote. Four protesters died, including a woman who was gunned down by police as she attempted to break into the House chamber with lawmakers still inside.

We have a crowd that passes Capitol Hill, and we can’t convince Republicans to join us in taking a historical record of this event? It’s sad, said Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second Democrat in the Senate. It tells you what is wrong with the Senate and what is wrong with filibuster.

Many Democrats warn that if Republicans are prepared to use filibuster to stop an arguably popular measure, it shows the limits of trying to negotiate compromises, especially on bills related to electoral reforms or d other aspects of the Democrats’ agenda.

For now, however, Democrats do not have the votes to change the rule. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, both moderate Democrats, have said they want to preserve the filibuster.

Biden, when asked about the commission during a stop in Cleveland, said Thursday that I can’t imagine anyone voting against it.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn, who once backed the commission’s idea, said he now believes Democrats are trying to use it as a political tool.

I don’t think that’s the only way to shed some light on what happened, Cornyn said, noting that Senate committees are also looking at the seat.

Associated Press editors Alan Fram, Colleen Long, and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

