Can Brand Modi survive an India transformed by Covid?

By now, most savvy political observers will readily agree that it would be unwise to separate Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Brand Modi. In other words, the product and the commodity are indistinguishable. Even if the product does not meet obvious needs, it can still triumph as a commodity of desire and desire.

This explains why colossal failures such as demonetization, a scattered implementation of a unified tax system on goods and services, rising unemployment and even the brutal migrant crisis of the first Covid lockdown have only helped. ‘brush against Brand Modi rather than destroy him.

But has everything changed in the second wave of Covid? As of April 15, the B.1.617 variant has evolved at a rapid rate, from 200,000 infections per day to a burn of 400,000 cases cooler in early May. Covid-related deaths in terms of official figures have climbed to over 4,000 a day, adding to the already horrific total of over 200,000 deaths in India so far.

These numbers, however, have yet to withstand close scrutiny. Given how overwhelmed the crematoriums have been and the number of swollen bodies that have floated in the Ganges, figure-rigging cannot be ruled out. In a carefully numbered report published in the New York Times Wednesday, journalists Lazaro Gamio and James Glanz project that deaths could be as high as 4.2 million in the worst-case scenario. A more likely outcome, they say, could see the toll at around 1.6 million.

Apocalypse Covid

Nor can it be ruled out that the crushing death, smoke and grief over the past two months may have changed the shape of the battle of perception. A number of damning world headlines, in quick succession, have excoriated the Modis government for mismanagement and incompetence. Phillip sherwellpiece of s in Time, perhaps, set the international tone by holding Prime Minister Modi squarely responsible for the Indias Covid apocalypse. Many more hot titles have followed since then. They were completed by the prestigious medical journal Lancet, who, once again, put the full guilt on the doorstep of the Indian Prime Minister.

Many national newspapers, news channels and social media have been equally ruthless in describing the crisis as brought on by an unhappy government, a restless state, a absent administration and even accusing the prime minister’s office of turning into a version of Nero, the tyrannical decadent Roman emperor who fled as Rome burned down. Given how ruthless and fierce the punch was, most brand managers would readily admit that they lost the narrative and, at best, only dark damage control could now be attempted.

Narendra Modi’s crimes against humanity. Our cover for TIME magazine @naina_bajekal pic.twitter.com/AKXvVql568 – Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 29, 2021

But what was Brand Modi really? In his first avatar, the image of Narendra Modi was firmly based on the Gujarat model. The state’s rapid economic progress during his nearly 14-year tenure has earned him several nicknames of good governance, sane administrator and decisive leader. All of these added up, especially for India’s ambitious middle class, to an economic reformer that would fuel an economic boom. Who can forget the dreadful Time gushing cover of the 2012 magazines, Modi Means Business.

Many savvy observers, however, have warned even then that Gujarat’s model rests primarily on the belief that economic development can occur without democracy.

After 2014, however, after taking office as Prime Minister, Brand Modi was radically reconverted. In the highest office, the Modi government shamelessly pursued majority policy from the start, but with a twist. On the one hand, it resolutely fueled the idea of ​​an angry, impatient and threatened Hindu, who became increasingly eager to restore an imagined glorious past.

On the other, he hastily sought to concentrate wealth in the hands of a few conglomerates by suddenly causing severe social upheaval and economic disruption. The Modi brand, in essence, represented the strengthening of a majority identity while putting neoliberalism on steroids.

Collateral damage

This great turmoil, however, has caused devastating collateral damage in the form of destabilized institutions, from the courts to the Election Commission, the draining of government capacity in education and health care, and the erosion of institutions. social safety nets, even as she led several populist projects. . In the first wave of Covid-19, the Modi government was still confident to seek out market and Atmanirbar or self-help solutions. Even in the second and most vicious phase of the pandemic, these neoliberal instincts have so far remained intact.

As economist Partha Mukhopadhya says, the Modi government turned the entire vaccination campaign into liberalized competition between state governments. The Modi brand, in fact, continues to be locked into the prescriptions of the free market and chooses to keep the ideological faith with private profit.

Around the world, however, the success of the fight against Covid-19 has involved the return of big government, increasing public goods and implementing stimulus spending. In the United States, President Joe Biden did not hesitate to equate his interventions with the New Deal in the era of great government under President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s.

Cover article in The Economist, London. Narendra Modi disappears.

No. He only withdrew to arrest the leaders of Trinamool in Kolkata at dawn, courts do not reveal his ineffectiveness in handling Covid, watch the oxygen black market, stop sticker posters in Delhi, etc. . pic.twitter.com/RJl5eN4Zui – Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) May 19, 2021

In India, however, some state governments have chosen to go their own way. Notably, the course taken in the Communist-controlled southern state of Kerala, under the guidance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Not only has the government of Kerala been efficient and rational in managing its lockdowns, securing medical capacity and implementing a Rs 20,000 crore stimulus package, but the innovative administrative capacity of its former minister of Health, KK Shailaja, have proven, once again, that governments and not markets are more effective at sorting out disasters.

Increasingly, as Covid-19 has begun to ravage India, its exhausted citizens, unsurprisingly, are losing their appetites for majority politics and free market ideologies. A recent report from PEW Research suggested that the pandemic could have reduced the size of India’s middle class by 32 million, more than any other country in the world.

According to the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, a leading data agency, the unemployment rate fell from 6.5% in March to 8% in April. Rating agencies such as Moodys Investor Services are already downgrading their economic forecasts for India, which suffered the worst economic contraction among the world’s major economies in the year of the pandemic.

In such a context, Brand Modi appears to be woefully out of step: continually reiterating his confidence in the markets and the spectacle when what is needed is bigger government. This is, in fact, no longer a political mystery, a meaningful path to recovery will depend on how quickly an emphatic government delivers a blend of public health, social welfare, and targeted economic stimulus.

The choice is clear, either Brand Modi radically reinvents itself or becomes history.

Rajesh Mahapatra is a freelance journalist and public policy analyst.

Rohan DSouza is a professor at the Graduate School of Asian and African Area Studies at Kyoto University.