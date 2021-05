Boris will ‘win’ the next election unless the parties form a hideous coalition to oppose him | Politics | New

Columnist Rod Liddle predicted Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be able to shake off Dominic Cummings’ allegations and tackle UK issues after the pandemic, leading to yet another election victory for the Tories. Mr Liddle also revealed a key policy that he believes could massively tilt the electorate in favor of the Tories, which affects his own hometown. Mr Johnson is also expected to repeal the Fixed-Term Parliament Act which prevents snap elections unless there is a no-confidence vote or two-thirds support for one in parliament.

Discussing the possibility of Mr Johnson coming out of the pandemic intact, Mr Dolan asked Mr Liddle if he thinks the Tories could win the next general election. Mr Dolan asked: ‘Do you think Prime Minister Boris Johnson will fight after the pandemic? “To use one of those war metaphors, he sort of ‘won the war’ thanks to a successful deployment of vaccines and we get freedom on June 21. “But then, this Prime Minister, we are told he is shy and has no attention to detail, could struggle with the impact of the foreclosure, the financial crisis, unemployment, homelessness, mental health crisis and NHS waiting lists. JUST IN: ‘Prize numpty’ Cummings on the ‘wrong side of history’ as presenter rages against former aide

“Do you think Boris is going to struggle in the years to come?” Mr Liddle replied: “I suspect less than many people think. “If he continues to do as he did recently, it’s making, for example, my hometown of Teeside a free port with 18,000 jobs to come. “If he’s able to do things like that and consolidate all those seats in the north that he won while probably losing some of the liberal conservative seats in the south.”

“I think he’s still the winner of the election. “The only way I can see him defeated is if the Labor Party, Greens and SNP all come together in some sort of hideous coalition to defeat him five years later. Local elections earlier in May saw a big victory for Tories who saw 616 seats won in local councils – an increase of 123. However, the “Super Thursday” elections saw the Labor Party lose the by-election for Hartlepool which had been a Labor stronghold for many years. READ MORE

Labor has seen a cabinet reshuffle after the defeat, with many political experts now examining Bately and Spen’s by-elections in July. Some political commentators fear that Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer will see a rebellion and the loss of his leadership position if he loses the seat – also a secure Labor seat. Labor supporters have now called on Sir Keir to support electoral reform and demand proportional representation. Currently, the first past the post system allocates seats based on the most votes won in a constituency, but a public relations system would see the votes correspond directly to the seats in the House of Commons.







