Trump’s power stifles Ryan Reaganite’s call for change





In another sign of the authoritarian fever gripping the now unrecognizable Gipper’s party, two of Trump’s populist proteges, Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, have launched their “America First” election tour of Georgia. The two took to the stage clouded by controversy. Greene, a freshman from Peach State, is provocative after comparing Capitol Hill’s mask rules to the Holocaust. His colleague from Florida faces an investigation into alleged sex trafficking which he denies. Both used their speeches to promote lies about the 2020 election.

Thursday’s events were yet another sign that while Trump may have left Washington in disgrace after an unprecedented attempt to thwart the peaceful transfer of power, his influence still dominates his party.

Even after vigorously condemning Trump’s incitement to the mob that invaded the Capitol on January 6, the GOP Minority Leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, exerted intense pressure on his colleagues to kill the commission. , CNN reported.

The Kentucky Republican argued that there was no indication that a neutral panel would uncover more facts about the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, as Trump implored his supporters to disrupt the vote certifying his electoral loss. McConnell described the plan as “a purely political exercise”. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans were against the commission “because they fear it will disrupt Donald Trump and their midpoint message.” Criticism of the New York Democrat was not far off. Some members of the GOP Senate leadership had openly admitted that they feared the committee, accepted in a bipartisan deal in the House, would overshadow their 2022 campaign to take over both houses.

Using filibuster to prevent Schumer from bringing the bill up for debate would show that the GOP doesn’t even want to talk about January 6 – let alone try to find out what happened.

Party leadership turned against the commission after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who anchored his lecture on Trump, disowned the compromise after Trump demanded he and McConnell oppose it .

The dynamic in the Senate underscored the deal the genuine Reaganite Tories made with Trump, a leader who flouts much of the Great Communicator ideology but has a stranglehold on the party base.

It was yet another sign that the omnipotent shadow of Trump hangs over the party and has effectively replaced the aura of Reagan, whose influence looked magical long after he left office in 1989 and died in 2004. .

“What should the Republican Party represent?

Ryan, in the days leading up to Trumpism, was once seen as the future of his party, an intellectual but avuncular conservative and a political standard-bearer of Reagan’s principles of small government, low taxes and opposition to liberalism. .

He was initiating a speaker series at the Reagan Library titled a “Time for Choosing” – a reference to the 40th President’s founding speech in 1964 that laid the groundwork for modern conservatism and its own leanings in the White House. Ryan and other speakers’ mandate will be to answer questions such as, “Why are you a Republican?” and “What should the Republican Party stand for?”

Ryan’s response was that the party needed to merge Trump’s populist appeal with the conservative fundamentals represented by Reagan. He drew an unflattering contrast between Trump – who effectively kicked him out of high-profile Republican politics – and the 40th president.

“It was horrible to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and shameful end. So once again we Conservatives are at a crossroads,” said Ryan.

“If the Conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of a personality or second-rate imitations, we’re not going anywhere,” Ryan said, bringing out the contrast by praising Reagan as “impressive, polite and pleasant.” and “two successful. term president.”

The Senate vote, however, which is likely to deprive the nation of an investigation that would deliver a unified and undisputed truth about what happened on January 6, shows that when it comes to a more recent moment to choose, the Republican Party chose Trump.

“ This is Donald Trump’s party ”

Across the country in Georgia, two Trump henchmen – whom the former speaker might consider “second-rate knockoffs” – were attending an event far less distinguished than the Reagan Library Dinner.

The popularity with the grassroots GOP of Greene, whose radicalism has made her one of the best fundraisers in the House, is another sign of the forces that are turning the GOP into greats like Ryan Pine for a change of course. .

Greene opened her rallying speech by mocking reporters “crawling” through her neighborhood to seek a reaction to her extremist rhetoric – for which she escaped punishment from her party leaders.

She repeated the lie that Trump won the election in Georgia, accused the military of employing “Islamic terrorist sympathizers” to purge extremists from its ranks and called Trump “the best president ever,” pledging to bring him back.

She also claimed the size of the pre-election boat rallies in Peach State meant there was no way he could have lost.

Greene called for expulsion from the House of Democrats as Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the first two Muslim women in Congress.

“We are not going to be treated like second-class citizens because we no longer want to wear a mask and because we refuse to get a vaccine that is not even approved by the FDA,” she said. declared. All vaccines used in the United States have received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Greene’s speech was filled with false statements, inaccurate claims about Democrats, and rhetoric that veered into racially offensive territory. His false claims about a stolen election are the antithesis of the democracy Reagan and other US presidents once promoted around the world. And his willingness to invoke the Holocaust for political gain exemplifies the anhistoric demagoguery and sense of victimization that is an essential component of Trumpism.

Yet Republican House leaders, while condemning Greene’s Holocaust rhetoric, fail to punish it. Instead, he kicked Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership. Cheney voted to impeach Trump over the mob riot and told the truth about his election lies and the insurgency against Capitol Hill he instigated.

“We had 10 people, 10 Republicans voted to impeach Donald Trump, our president,” Greene said. “We shouldn’t have had one.”

The speech summed up Greene’s adherence to Trump’s policies and the use of derogatory nicknames. Like the ex-president, she deliberately undertakes to offend and denounce the outrage she arouses as evidence that Democrats curl up against those who are not politically correct and therefore hate “real” patriots. Americans.

Gaetz, who has hinted he could run for president in 2024 if Trump doesn’t, took Ryan directly.

“This is Donald Trump’s party,” Gaetz said. “Taking advice on creating parties from Paul Ryan would be like taking advice on how to interact with your in-laws from Meghan Markle,” he said, referring to the Duchess of Sussex, the American wife of Prince Harry who is separated from the British Royal. Family.

Gaetz and Greene have spent time accusing Democrats of ignoring the Constitution, especially on issues like gun rights. Still, the two voted against a commission – along with many other Republicans – that would have considered an attack on the political system inscribed in this document.

It was a contradiction that intrigued Gladys Sicknick, the bereaved mother of Capitol policeman Brian Sicknick, who died the day after the riot.

“(Senators) are supposed to uphold the Constitution, and at the moment I don’t think they are,” she said, after a day of touring Capitol Hill advocating with Republicans to qu ‘they support the commission.

