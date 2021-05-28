Jokowi highlights unclear government plans, Faisal Basri: long recalled





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Senior Economist Faisal Basri commented on President Joko Widodo’s statement or Jokowi concerning the number of unclear development programs and projects, such as the construction of ports without road access or the construction of reservoirs without irrigation networks. According to Faisal Basri, Jokowi remembers this problem for a long time. “It’s been a long time since we remembered,” he said on his Twitter account @FaisalBasri, Friday May 28, 2021. He then put a link to an article on his personal page. On his personal page, faisalbasri.com, Faisal posted an article titled “The Government Should Not ‘Make It Foolish’ Again” on March 12, 2017. In this article, Faisal reminded the government to consolidate the revenue budget and government spending. He also called on the government not to act by including additional spending that had not been budgeted for. At that time, he criticized the injection of State Capital Investments (PMN) of 5.6 trillion rupees for PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) to be included in the revised state budget 2017 Usually, he says, the development of rail infrastructure is funded by State budget. “Don’t let this happen because the APBN has limited space, so the zigzag method is adopted, which also weighs on the APBN,” Faisal said. Not just the LRT project, in this article he has alluded to other infrastructure projects that are hungry for funding, like the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road Project to the Trans-Sulawesi Railway Project. These projects are deemed to require an injection of public funds for their completion. “Because construction of a number of infrastructure projects has started without clear funding, their fate may be uncertain halfway,” he wrote about four years ago. If he is arrested, he says, the money that has been dumped will be in vain. However, if it continues, it will undoubtedly lead to complications which in turn will disrupt macroeconomic stability. Yesterday, President Jokowi asked the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency or BPKP and the Government’s Internal Monitoring Apparatus, aka APIP, to help the government improve the quality of its planning. The reason is that Jokowi sees that there are still many programs that do not have a clear measure of success and goals. Thus, the program does not even support government objectives and is not synchronized with other programs and activities. As a result, there is a gap in the direction of development at central and regional levels. “I see, I continue to be on the ground. There are reservoirs without irrigation, there is no primary, secondary, tertiary irrigation, there is nothing like it. There is a new building. port but there is no road access, what There is and there is not only one ”, he declared at the opening of the national coordination meeting of supervision. internal government 2021, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Such planning, according to Jokowi, will not maximize the leverage effect of government programs. The community may also be at a disadvantage because it does not benefit from these programs. For this reason, he asked BPKP and APIP to oversee the planning. Also read: There is a problem with changing the venue of the national conference, Kadin: plans in Bali are at 80%







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos