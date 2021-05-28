Politics
Brussels edition: ready to assemble
Welcome to Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.
After months ofdrama, blackmail and occasionalpolitical crisis, the 27 national parliaments of the EU have all given their support to the bloc to finance its recovery plan in the event of a pandemic. It’s ahead of schedule and means the Commission can already turn its attention to the debt issuance in June, with a first taste of what will happen next week when it goes offline.borrowing plans for the year. And while disbursements still depend on countries recovery plans being judged good enough, clearing this major hurdle with free time could give the EU enough leeway to issue up to € 100 billion by September, according to an official, which allows it to do better. prepare to deliver the first tranche of the sum funds planned from the end of July.
– Nikos Chrysoloras and Viktoria Dendrinou
What is happening
Defense meeting | EU defense ministers are holding an informal meeting in Portugal today, after their foreign colleagues decided to apply tougher sanctions against Belarus and Belarus.singled out Russia’s ties to its neighbor. Preparations for sanctions against individuals are at a very advanced stage.
Leap madness | The ECB is increasingly expected by economists and investorsextend the accelerated pace of its emergency bond purchases at its next meeting, despite a likely economic rebound. Senior officials pushed back against the idea that they were prepared to slow down buying, and with more belligerent colleagues relatively calm on the matter, the stage is set for even more ultra-loose politics.
Greening Greece | Greece’s plan to use EU funds to tackle the effects of the pandemicaccelerate the country’s transition from fossil fuels to a greener economy. This is according to a government adviser, who sees many opportunities in lignite-dependent regions, offering a chance to reduce their dependence on fuel from power plants for employment.
Clash of the capital | The main bank watchdogs arewarn EU lenders to stop resisting the new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the Union’s role in defending global agreements. Showdown comes as negotiations on stricter global capital rules enter decisive phase, with Commission until propose how to implement the new standards in the fall before their expected entry into force in 2023.
In case you missed it
Corporate taxes | Next week’s meeting of Group of Seven finance officials in London next week is expected to come to an agreement to get the rest of the world to change how much and where multinationals pay taxes,according to the French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire. European governments are increasingly optimistic that the G-7 could mark a breakthrough in global taxation.
Erdogan’s woes | Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganfaces an uncomfortable truth: his ruling party now depends on a marginal coalition ally to maintain its dominance. And a series of dramatic allegations of bribery by a runaway Mafia boss could further erode his declining popularity.
Taiwan Tension | Japanese leaders and EU institutions discussed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Straitin a joint statement following a virtual summit, an initiative indicating their concern over China’s assertive push in regional affairs. Although the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan, it considers control of the island essential to achieve its goal of overthrowing the “century of humiliation” of China by the colonial powers.
Reporting rules | The Commission examineshow it can improve the rules to ensure companies report reliable financial information after the Wirecard collapse served as a “wake-up call.” Investors lost around € 20 billion when the company imploded last year, and the scandal exposed loopholes among auditors and regulators who failed to catch Germany’s biggest corporate fraud for decades.
Graph of the day
The Next Generation EU program is about to start, with southern European countries set to take the lion’s share.Bloomberg Economics estimates that the program will deploy funding equivalent to nearly 1% of euro area GDP each year from 2022 to 2024, with spending increasing gradually from the second half of this year.
Agenda of the day
Every hour CET.
- 3 p.m. European Medicines Agency press conference on Covid-19 vaccines
- Germany Merkel, Italian Draghi, Economic Commissioner Gentiloni, Financial Services Commissioner McGuinness participate in Global Solutions Summit
- EU defense ministers meet in Portugal
– With the help of Zoe Schneeweiss
