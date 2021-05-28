CPC’s People-Centered Governance Philosophy Hailed at World Symposium of Marxist Political Parties





Representatives participate in the World Symposium of Marxist Political Parties via video links on Thursday. Photo: Yu Jincui / GT As the world faces serious challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, unilateralism, hegemony and a looming new cold war, representatives of Marxist political parties from some 20 countries discussed Thursday evening via video links on how to promote the development of Marxism in the new era and how they can better work together to tackle these challenges together. In a congratulatory letter sent to the World Symposium of Marxist Political Parties organized by the Central Committee of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Chinese President Xi Jinping said China is ready to jointly promote the cause of human progress and of the building. of a community with a shared future for humanity with Marxist political parties around the world. Representatives attending the symposium agreed that the development and achievements of the CPC over the past 100 years have provided a very important benchmark for Marxist parties in other countries of the world and played an important role in promoting the socialist cause. and communist of the world. Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, said in a congratulatory letter to the symposium that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, and under the leadership of the CPC, China has achieved historic achievements in the construction of socialism. with Chinese characteristics and move towards building a moderately prosperous society in all its aspects. China created a miracle that not only satisfied its people’s desire for a better life, but also brought benefits to the people of the world, Sisoulith noted. He said his party was ready to deepen strategic communication with the CCP and other progressive left forces around the world to contribute to the development and growth of socialism around the world. In a keynote address, Song Tao, Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, stressed that standing on the side of the people represents the basic political position of the CPC, and this is what distinguishes a Marxist political party from other political parties. . Mauro Alboresi, secretary of the Italian Communist Party, praised the CCP’s people-centered philosophy of government. He told the Global Times that China has shown strong determination in tackling the global challenge of COVID-19 and that the key to China’s success in containing the epidemic is the philosophy of government centered on people. CCP people. “China’s approach to dealing with the pandemic is not accidental, it has demonstrated the correctness of the CCP’s governing philosophy which puts people at the center,” Alboresi said. Alboresi also told the Global Times that under the influence of the United States, many Western countries now saw China as a threat and wanted to isolate China. “But the external forces are unable to thwart the development dynamics of China, nor to influence the development process of China,” he said, adding that the unilateralism and hegemony represented by the states -United can not be accepted by all countries and China’s proposed community with a common future. for humanity conforms to the general development of human society.

