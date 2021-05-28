Live updates from the CPL 2021 draft on the roster of signed, retained and released players and full rosters of all teams





Player Draft Timing – 9:00 a.m. ECT, 1:00 p.m. GMT, 6:30 p.m. IST.

This is a six-stroke TKR masterclass, Ian Bishop shouted from the comment box after Lendl Simmons beefed up Scott Kuggeleijn for a whopping six on the deep center wicket. It was St Lucia Zouks’ first stint in a Caribbean Premier League final, and the Trinbago Knight Riders came back from behind and dashed their hopes at Trinidad’s Brian Lara Stadium.

Back in September 2020, TKR won by eight wickets. Phew! Over eight and a half months and it looks like yesterday Darren Bravo beat speedster Kesrick Williams and led the Knight Riders to glory. It remains a mystery as to how Kieron Pollard’s men won the trophy without losing a single game in the tournament.

The focus is now on CPL 2021 and the teams have already started their preparations after announcing their retentions, exits, trades and a few new purchases. The tournament begins on August 28 with the 33 games set to take place in St. Kitts and Nevis, home of the Patriots, who finished bottom of the points table last season with a win in 10 games.

With three months to go to kick off the action at Warner Park, it’s time for the player draft on Friday, May 28, where the teams will be revealed. Fasten your seat belts as it will be an exciting journey as we take you through the teams of the six participating teams in the championship.

Here is the list of retentions, exchanges, exits and direct choices for CPL 2021: Trinbago Knight Riders

Kept Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan

Trade Denesh Ramdin (of the Patriots of St. Kitts and Nevis)

Players released: Pravin Tambe, Tim Seifert, Fawad Ahmed, Amir Jangoo, Dwayne Bravo

Direct Picks – Sandeep Lamichhane

LATEST NEWS!!! @TKRiders announce 2021 retentions. Find out more https://t.co/djGJHd53aW # CPL21 #CPLDraft #CricketPlayedLouder #TrinbagoKnightRiders #KnightRiders pic.twitter.com/eU9jj86s9t

– CPL T20 (@CPL) May 6, 2021

Patriots of Saint Kitts and Nevis

Retained Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes

Professions Sherfane Rutherford (from Guyana Amazon Warriors), Dwayne Bravo (from Trinbago Knight Riders)

Players released: Chris Lynn, Kieran Powell, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Alzarri Joseph, Colin Archibald, Imran Khan.

Direct Picks – Chris Gayle

LATEST NEWS!!! The @sknpatriots announce 2021 retentions. Find out more https://t.co/hNzXwoULVN # CPL21 #CPLDraft #CricketPlayedLouder #StKittsAndNevisPatriots pic.twitter.com/TEqy02hnMj

– CPL T20 (@CPL) May 21, 2021

Barbados Tridents

Kept Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop

Players released: Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Keon Harding and Shayan Jahangir.

Direct Picks – Mohammad Amir

LATEST NEWS!!! The @BIMTridents announce 2021 retentions. Find out more https://t.co/5vCXx1js9c # CPL21 #CPLDraft #CricketPlayedLouder #BarbadosTridents pic.twitter.com/1x4zCgeRsO

– CPL T20 (@CPL) May 13, 2021

Amazonian warriors of Guyana

Retained Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Imran Tahir, Brandon King, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd

Players released: Chris Green, Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Kissoondath Magram, Sherfane Rutherford and Jasdeep Singh.

Direct Picks – Shoaib Malik

LATEST NEWS!!! The @GYAmazonWarrior announces the 2021 retentions. Learn more https://t.co/KvSYTL0jFk # CPL21 #CPLDraft #CricketPlayedLouder #GuyanaAmazonWarriors pic.twitter.com/ehS1dYlRQm

– CPL T20 (@CPL) May 11, 2021

Jamaica Tallawahs

Retained Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Players released: Asif Ali, Nicholas Kirton, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkumrah Bonner, Ramaal Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Preston McSween, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Direct Picks – Shakib Al Hasan

LATEST NEWS!!! The @JAMTallawahs announce 2021 retentions. Find out more https://t.co/Y40dwTyMc7 # CPL21 #CPLDraft #CricketPlayedLouder #JamaicaTallawahs pic.twitter.com/F7ZXF58Kub

– CPL T20 (@CPL) May 22, 2021

St Lucia Zouks

Retained Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Obed McCoy, Mark Deyal, Javelle Glenn

Players released: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Kimani Melius, Daren Sammy, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Zahir Khan.

Direct selection – Faf du Plessis

LATEST NEWS!!! The St Lucia Zouks announce 2021 retentions. Find out more https://t.co/SiyMbN71az # CPL21 #CPLDraft #CricketPlayedLouder #StLuciaZouks pic.twitter.com/cc819Mxc2e

– CPL T20 (@CPL) May 18, 2021







