Federal government investigates alleged plot by some Ukrainian officials to help Donald Trump win in 2020, NYT reports

3 things we learned from the murder indictment against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have reportedly tried to justify the deaths of two Vallows children and Daybells’ first wife, Tammy, with their religious beliefs, but investigators believe the couple also had financial motives in the murders, according to a new one. indictment in the case. The indictment reveals several startling new details about the complex case that occupied investigators for over a year and encompassed a string of mysterious deaths, doomsday predictions and disturbing testimony. While many aspects of the case remain a mystery, the latest indictment against the couple in which prosecutors lay charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of Loris children Joshua JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, are planning some answers on what investigators believe led to the murders. Prosecutors alleged that Chad, Lori and Loris, the now deceased brother Alex Cox, had willfully and knowingly combined, conspired, confederated and agreed to carry out the child murders in September 2019, several months before the forces of the order did not realize that the children were missing. In addition to the murder charges for children, Chad also faces a murder charge in the death of his first wife Tammy Daybell, 49, who was found dead at the couples house on October 19, 2019. Authorities have announced that they would re-examine the later that year, after noting that the circumstances surrounding the mother-of-five’s death were suspicious, but so far have released few details on what their investigation has revealed. Some of the new findings in the indictment include: Possible financial motive Less than a month before Loris’ 16-year-old daughter Tylee went missing, authorities said Lori had changed the whereabouts of the Tylees’ Social Security survivor benefits (which she would have been entitled to follow) the death of her father, Joseph Ryan, in 2018) were in the process of being filed. The change took place on August 16, 2019, according to the indictment. Lori redirected benefits from the Tylees account at JP Morgan Chase to her own personal account at BBVA bank, prosecutors said. Investigators believe Tylee was last seen alive on September 8, 2018 during a family outing in Yellowstone National Park, but according to the indictment, Lori erroneously continued to receive five months of Social Security survivor benefits on behalf of her daughter and never informed the Social Security Administration that Tylee had died. Authorities said Lori also continued to receive Social Security survivor and child-in-care benefits for her son JJ, for four months after his disappearance until February 2020, according to the indictment. . Furthermore, on the same day Tylee was last seen alive in the national park, authorities alleged that Chad signed a request with his wife, Tammy, to increase Tammys’ life insurance to the maximum allowed. by his police. Tammy, a school librarian, is reportedly found dead next month. Chad and Lori Believed Tammy Was Possessed Before Tammy was found dead at her home, authorities alleged that Lori and Chad, a religious author who wrote about the end times, texted about the possession of Tammy by a spirit named Viola. According to the indictment, they allegedly referred to the Idaho mother as being in a state of uncertainty and had discussed, months earlier in text messages, death percentages for the sons of Tammy and Loris. A friend of Loris’ Melanie Gibb told investigators that Lori also made similar statements about her own children before their deaths, according to an earlier affidavit obtained by Oxygen.com. Gibb told police she was on the phone with Lori in the spring of 2019 when she heard Lori call Tylee a zombie. Lori also told Gibb that Tylee turned into a zombie when she was 12 or 13, which was around the same time Tylee became difficult to deal with, the affidavit said. Gibb told police Lori used the term zombie to refer to people whose mortal spirits had left their bodies and had instead become possessed by another dark spirit, according to the affidavit. Gibb said the couples mission is to rid the world of these zombies. Gibb told police Lori said JJ turned into a zombie during a visit Gibb and her boyfriend, David Warwick, made to Idaho from September 19 to 23, 2019. According to the affidavit , Lori had reported behaviors such as sitting still and watching TV, claiming that JJ said he loved Satan, and increased vocabulary as proof that he had become a zombie. JJ disappeared during Gibbs ‘visit and was no longer at Loris’ house on the morning of September 23. According to Gibb, Lori told the couple that JJ had acted like a zombie and crawled on the refrigerator the night before and that Cox had come to take him to his own apartment next door, according to the probable cause statement. Investigators said the 7-year-old was never seen alive again. Alex Cox allegedly attempted to kill Tammy days before Tammy died on October 19, 2019, but investigators now believe it was not the first assassination attempt. Just 10 days earlier, authorities said Cox attempted to shoot Tammy after spending months training at a shooting range, according to the indictment. Tammy Daybell herself recounted the creepy incident in a message to a neighborhood Facebook group right after the encounter, East Idaho News reported in 2019. Something really strange just happened, and I want you to know that so you can be careful, she wrote. I had come home and parked in our front driveway. As I was getting out of the stuff from the backseat, a guy wearing a ski mask suddenly stood in the back of my car with a paintball gun. He shot me several times, although I don’t think he was charged. I screamed for Chad and he ran off to the back of my house. Tammy said the masked man never spoke, although she repeatedly asked what he wanted. I was about to slap him with my Frozen Enrichment Meals tonight when I decided to yell for Chad instead, she concluded. Tammy reported the incident to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated but was never able to identify the man and believed he had been a prankster. Our deputy went there and investigated the report, but found nothing, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told the media in 2019. Ten days later, Tammy was dead. Chad told authorities she was coughing when she went to bed the night before and died peacefully in her sleep, according to the East Idaho News. Authorities now believe Chad killed Tammy, aided in her assassination or ordered someone else to do the act, according to the indictment. On the night of October 18, 2019, authorities said Cox was in a parking lot at a church just 2.5 miles from Daybells’ home. Cox himself died in December of the same year due to what authorities concluded to be natural causes, according to NBC News. Lori and Chad are already behind bars after being arrested last year on other charges related to the case.

