7 Years of NDA: Report on Government Achievements | Latest India News

The official report marking the seven years of the NDA government, which will be released by the Press Information Office, describes the efforts of the government and in particular of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on three aspects, reforms, welfare and management of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

HT reviewed a draft report, drawn up on the basis of contributions from various departments.

Entitled A Firm Resolution for Transformational Change: 7 Years of Good Governance, the 188-page document comprises 11 sections including those entitled: Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas; the power of women; Swachh Bharat; minimum maximum government governance; emerging world power; new India; and united India against Covid.

The dispensation from power has already taken a call not to hold a public service on the anniversary due to the pandemic.

Instead, the Bharatiya Janata party set itself the goal of covering 100,000 villages and organizing 50,000 blood donation camps across the country for its cadres on May 30. Ministers were invited to visit at least two villages or interact with people via video.

The draft report supports the three agricultural laws passed in September, which the government says will make agricultural markets more efficient and open, create new opportunities for farmers and reduce the influence of intermediaries. Farmer groups have been protesting against the laws since November.

The annual report devotes a page each to agricultural laws and quotes Prime Minister Modi as saying: Now potato, mango or tomato growers can negotiate with the chip, juice or sauce companies at planting time. and it will help them to avoid any loss. in the future.

In the 17-page section on Covid-19, the project says: The main test for any good government is how its arrangements handle a disaster. In such situations, strong and sensitive leadership that respects scientists and experts is needed.

India was praised for its handling of the disease during the first wave, but was criticized from several sides for its handling of the second wave of infections and for a failed vaccination campaign.

The government has repeatedly insisted it is increasing the supply of vaccines and the report says the capacity of the indigenous Bharat Biotechs vaccine, developed in partnership with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), will increase to 100 million doses per month by December.

The project indicates that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing a leading role and taking many decisive steps to tackle the Covid19 pandemic.

It lists PM interventions, including approval for the purchase of oxygen concentrators and other materials from the PM-Cares fund, his virtual meetings with chief ministers to push for more test sites and program, and its commitments with various stakeholders, including doctors and scientists.

According to government officials who have asked not to be named, the report will be published online.

Among some of the programs that have been specially mentioned is the Udan or the regional connectivity system. Although these were suspended during last year’s lockdown, they were reinstated in stages and by February 315 roads were operational.

The report also mentions increasing the ceiling on FDI in defense automatically to 74% from 49%, a measure aimed at stimulating the local manufacture of defense equipment.

It is also focusing on the Jal Jeevan mission which has provided, since June 2020, nearly 4.5 million new water connections.

Criticized for its handling of the migrant worker crisis in 2020 – after the lockdown, many of them, made jobless and homeless, chose to return home in the absence of any other means of transport – the government announced last year the creation of rental accommodation for them close to their place of work.

These will be available by 2022, the project says.