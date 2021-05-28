Jokowi’s anger spreads again in front of the ministers!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) once again expressed his displeasure at the ranks of the Forward Indonesia cabinet. This time, the head of state’s anger was linked to the development of infrastructure and social assistance.

Jokowi’s frustration spread when he opened the inauguration of the 2021 Government Internal Oversight Coordination Meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, as cited by CNBC Indonesia on Friday (26/5 / 2021).

At first, Jokowi stressed that this year was the year of the acceleration of the recovery of the national economy. The government has done everything possible by allocating a huge amount of funds, which amounts to almost 700 trillion rupees.

“We need to catch up and be on the right track so that our economy can recover,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi then looked at the slow fiscal absorption of central and regional governments. In fact, the government has set itself a fairly ambitious target of growing the economy above 7% in the second quarter of 2021.

“If we do not find the figure of 7% to catch up with economic growth in 2021, that also might not be achieved, even though we know there is global economic uncertainty and uncertainty due to the pandemic,” a- he explained.

The head of state then discussed the quality of program planning for each ministry, agency and regional government, which was not yet clear. Jokowi, frowned again.

“I still see that there are programs that don’t have a clear measure of success. The goal is not clear, this budget is meant to be targeted,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi felt that this ultimately resulted in the achievement of program goals that were not correct, even out of sync with other programs. The Head of State even sees that there is still a gap between central and regional development.

“It always happens, I see myself on the pitch all the time,” he explained.

Jokowi then gave an example of infrastructure development. In fact, the infrastructure has been built, but the supporting infrastructure around it has not been clearly developed.

“There is a reservoir, there is no irrigation. Primary, secondary, tertiary irrigation. I found this on the ground. There is a new port building, no road access. What the hell? How can a port be used? There it is, and not just a port. “

“This must be kept permanently. This has the consequence of not optimizing the leverage effect of the program implemented by the community and also disadvantages because it does not benefit from the program,” he explained.

After bringing up the unclear infrastructure program, the former governor of DKI Jakarta again highlighted the problem of the accuracy of welfare data which is still a chronic disease in government.

“The issue of data accuracy is still an issue to this day,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi said the issue with the accuracy of this data impacted various things. One example is the data on the distribution of social assistance, which was found to be inaccurate and still overlaps.

“Social assistance data is inaccurate, overlapping, which makes distribution not fast, slow. Some are not on target. Likewise, other assistance data,” he explained.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(me me)



