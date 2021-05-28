Wapda launches the first green Eurobond for $ 500 million – Newspaper





LAHORE: In a significant development, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Thursday launched its first green Eurobond, called Indus bond, for 10 years to raise $ 500 million at a competitive price of around 7.5% rate of interest.

The launch of the bond attracted a number of international investors, who offered Wapda investments worth $ 3 billion six times more than its needs through the Indus bond which would be officially launched by the Prime Minister. Imran Khan at a ceremony scheduled for Islamabad in May. 31.

This type of will shows the belief and confidence of international investors in Wapda in particular and in Pakistan in general, the chairman of the authorities, retired Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain, told Dawn. This is unprecedented, because I have never seen such a favorable and sympathetic response for Wapda.

Of the nearly $ 2.2 billion that Wapda needs over five years ($ 1.1 billion the first two years), it initially raises $ 500 million through the Indus bond. The number of bonds will be gradually increased according to the financial needs of the projects to be financed from the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

According to Wapda, May 27 was a milestone day for the country due to the launch of its first green Eurobond on the international capital market. He had listed the Indus bond on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

The 10-year Reg S (Regulation S) 10-year green bond was launched at a very competitive price of 7.5%, which is unprecedented given that Pakistan’s sovereign bond maturing in 2031 has a 7.375% coupon. This will go a long way in diversifying the sources of funding to undertake huge capital intensive projects. The launch of the first $ 500 million green Eurobond by Wapda is a major achievement in which a parastatal organization has acceded to the [international] bond market on its own benchmarks without any financial obligation to the government, reads a brief report compiled by Wapda.

He further states that there was a huge appetite for the Wapdas Indus bond with the order book oversubscribed six times to nearly $ 3 billion. This included credible and leading companies including Goldman Sachs, Blackrock, Bluebay, Fidelity, Ashmore, Amundi and UBS.

It is a gold plated transaction and Wapda named top [international] banks run by JP Morgan, who returned to Pakistan after a break. The co-book runners included Deutsche and Standard Chartered with HBL as co-manager, the report adds.

Prior to launch, Wapda engaged investors for three days Monday through Wednesday and released the IPG Thursday morning for the first issue. The three international rating agencies S&P, Moodys and Fitch gave the authority a stable outlook equal to that of the government. It will become the first of many international bond issues slated for the future and is a testament to international investor confidence in Pakistan’s economic trajectory and Wapdas’ strong business model, officials said.

The president of Wapda said the link would be officially launched by Prime Minister Khan on Monday in his office in Islamabad. It is a matter of great pleasure and honor for Wapda in particular and for the state and people of Pakistan in general, he added.

Speaking to Dawn, Wapdas (Finance) member Naveed Asghar said the authority’s greatest pride was that the offers received from international investment firms were not backed by any collateral sought by the government.

This clearly reflects the expression of complete confidence of major investors in the credibility of Wapdas, he said.

The member added that despite receiving offers, Wapda would not get the $ 3 billion immediately and may need another $ 500 million after about nine months. At that time, we will launch another bond to raise the necessary funds, he explained.

Posted in Dawn on May 28, 2021

