Trump laments high gas prices for 7 years before Memorial Day





Former President Donald Trump expressed concern Thursday over Americans being forced to pay sky-high gas prices as millions hit the road for Memorial Day vacations.

“With Memorial Day weekend ahead, people will start driving on the biggest auto days of the year tomorrow,” Trump said in an emailed statement.

“I’m sorry to say that the gas prices you will be facing are much higher than they were just a few months ago, when we had gasoline under $ 2 a gallon. . “

According to AAA, travelers will face the highest prices at the pump this weekend since 2014, when the agency’s national average gasoline price was 3.65 cents per gallon. As of Thursday, the national average was $ 3.04 a gallon.

Gas prices are higher than average in the tri-state area. In New York, the average price of gasoline is $ 3.08 per gallon, while the average price in New Jersey is $ 3.06 per gallon and $ 3.07 per gallon in Connecticut.

President Biden has been criticized for pain at the pump attributed to energy policies including the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline, the recent hack of the colonial pipeline and the ban on new leases for oil and gas exploration on the land federal. Economic analysts have cited a sudden surge in demand as states open up and the coronavirus pandemic recedes due to an increase in vaccinations.

“Remember, as you watch the clock ticking and your dollars add up, how great a job Donald Trump has done as president,” Trump said. “Soon Russia and the Middle East will be making their fortunes on oil, and you will say how good it was to have me as president.

“It was not great to be independent in energy, but we are no longer independent in energy”, concluded the 45th president. “Shame, shame, shame. Other than that, have a great Memorial Day weekend!

AAA expects 37 million Americans to drive at least 50 miles from home this weekend, a 60% increase from last year when a record 23 million hit the road. although still down 13% compared to the number of trips in 2019.

