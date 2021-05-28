Politics
Stock markets today: the unblocking of England; shipping; Hong Kong; BCE
Hello. England’s unlock is in balance, shipping rates have hit an all-time high, and China is collapsing again in Hong Kong. Here’s what moves the markets.
In the balance
The plan to end England’s pandemic restrictions onJune 21 is uncertain, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said amid the continued spread of the Covid variant first found in India. A formal assessment of the data will be released before June 14, but a senior epidemiologist has warned that the unlock is now “in the balance”, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “we may have to wait. “Elsewhere, Germanyplans to extend immunizations to children 12 years of age and older, while aA concert of Spanish music showed strong evidence that testing, masks and ventilation can prevent the disease from spreading indoors.
Spike Expedition
The cost ofthe transport of goods across the sea to Europe from Asia exceeded $ 10,000 for the first time. The benchmark Drewry World Container, which tracks the rate of a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Rotterdam, is up about 485% from a year ago. Rates have been increased during the pandemic by an increase in demand for goods instead of services, as well as staff disruptions due to the spread of the virus. The unforgettableThe blockade of the Suez Canal in March only added to the drama.
China rages on again
Hong Kong’s crackdown in China is simmering again, with the city’s legislature approving a sweeping Beijing-drafted overhaul of its elections. The changes significantly reduce thethe opposition’s ability to participate in government, and came on the same day that the authorities banned a largepro-democracy vigil. It effectively ends China’s only experiment with an open election. The developments will be of note for investors in European equities exposed to Hong Kong, such as luxury goods and certain banks.
Easy to do
The European Central Bank is increasingly expected toextend the accelerated pace of its emergency bond purchases at its next meeting, despite a likely economic rebound. HSBC, UBS and ABN Amro are among the companies that expect the ECB to extend the current stimulus on June 10. Economists polled before the previous meeting said purchases would likely be cut. German 10-year rates have subsequently fallen 10 basis points since hitting a two-year high last week. Purchases accelerated in March when a rebound in the US economy led to an overall rise in borrowing costs as the eurozone was in recession.
To come up…
European Equity Futures Point Higher AfterExceptional weekend in Asia following strong economic data in the United States Today, President JoeBiden is set to unveil a budget that would increase federal spending to $ 6 trillion. British Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is hosting a virtual meeting of G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will attend the Global Solutions Summit. It’s a quieter day for profits, but energy company Gazprom and Rocket Internet are among European reports. Well, it’s a public holiday – but only for Citigroup workers, for whom today it is“Citi Reset Day”, a day off launched by its CEO to reduce stress. People in the UK have a real day off on Mondays for the bank holiday at the end of May.
What we read
This is what caught our attention over the past 24 hours.
And finally, here’s what interests Cormac Mullen this morning
Currency traders were enthralled this week by the relentless rise in the Chinese yuan. A basket measuring the strength of the currency against the exchange rates of 24 global trading partners hit a five-year high on Thursday. Rising capital inflows and the weak dollar helped the recovery, supported by an improving outlook for the Asian economy. The offshore yuan has risen more than 2% this year against the dollar and the euro, and 9% against the Japanese yen. A stronger exchange rate will make imports cheaper for China, cushioning some of the recent strength in commodity prices and helping to boost domestic consumption – a key objective for President Xi Jinping. But it also risks aggravating inflation fears in other countries, making exports from what is still the global factory more expensive. A closely watched measure of inflation expectations in the United States – equilibrium rates – has hit its 2021 highs in recent weeks, a sign that pricing concerns are easing. The continued strength of the yuan threatens this cooling trend.
Cormac Mullen is a reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.
Like Bloomberg's Five Things? Subscribe for unlimited access trusted journalism based on data in 120 countries around the world and benefit from expert analysis thanks to exclusive daily newsletters, Bloomberg Open and The Bloomberg Close.
– With the help of Gearoid Reidy
