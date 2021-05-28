“ I went to Madame Tussauds for the first time and Boris Johnson is much sexier like waxwork ” – Anna Highfield

I’ve only moved to London this year – but so far I’ve made excellent progress on my mission to get caught up in all the tourist traps the capital has to offer.

I know many long-time Londoners who avoid them, but personally I can’t get enough of visiting the top tourist spots.

After spending my first weekends zooming into Zone 1 on a Boris Bike to see Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye and other iconic landmarks, three months – and with the restrictions lifted – it was time to take it to the next level.

So I booked tickets to one of London’s most historic and frankly bizarre tourist attractions.







(Image: Anna Highfield)



While on their website Madame Tussauds claims that at the heart of their business model is ‘good old fashioned curiosity’, what they really mean is curiosity.

Humans have clearly been insatiable with each other for about as long as we’ve been around, but I think Madame Tussauds’ concept is more relevant today than ever.

When Marie Grosholtz, aka Madame Tussaud, made her first wax model of famous author and philosopher François Voltaire in France in 1777, she could never have predicted that Keeping up with the Kardashians would be what would keep her art going for over two centuries longer. late.

But the modern phenomenon of celebrity culture, with various forms of visual media at its core, forces us to know celebrities whom we increasingly recognize intimately.







(Image: Anna Highfield / MyLondon)



Even for other people like me who are essentially illiterate when it comes to celebrity culture, I can guarantee that you will recognize and feel stuck by at least some of Madame Tussauds A-listers.

And that’s why I don’t think I’m alone when I say the best part about the museum – and it was something I had never realized before – is that all of the wax works are actually to scale. .





This is the first thing that struck me when I entered the museum via the “red carpet” to find myself surrounded by stars.

After being scrutinized by the solemn gaze of a surprisingly light Morgan Freeman upon entering, I accepted a quick Oscar from Benedict Cumberbatch, before becoming friends with the Beckhams.







(Image: Anna Highfield / MyLondon)



Standing between David and Victoria Beckham made me feel pretty underdressed, so I only took a quick selfie with the sulky couple before rushing off to safer territory, in the form of an adorable one. Judi Dench.

Judi’s wax gave off grandma’s kind of warmth. I firmly believe that the five-foot-one actress and the undisputed national treasure would emerge in real life.

“ Tom Cruise was extremely short ”

The most shocking revelation has been how hilarious Tom Cruise is in real life.







(Image: Anna Highfield / MyLondon)



I revealed my shock to my traveling encyclopedia-pop-culture-encyclopedia mate, who informed me of the widespread speculation that self-aware Tom has a number of methods to hide it. – including rumors he wore elevators to appear taller during filming.

When asked if the rumors were true, Tom declined to comment.

To access the main exhibition space, which featured royals past and present, politicians, sportsmen and singers, we had to walk around the Alien set.

It was my personal weak point. I’m not a thrill-seeker – in fact, I would have paid extra not to have to walk through the terrifying tunnel of aliens and thunderous sound effects echoing around him.







(Image: Anna Highfield / MyLondon)



I’ll never know exactly what a xenomorph looks like up close, as I wasn’t about to stay and find out – but the horror didn’t end there, as something even more terrifying awaited. at the other end – Boris Johnson.

In fact, Waxy Boris turned out to be a much more attractive prospect than the real Prime Minister, for several reasons.

First, he was much neater than the real Boris, having appeared to have actually ironed his shirts; second, her hair had clearly been laid out to sit in a more flattering style, instead of blowing like a big blonde ass; well, and perhaps most importantly, he couldn’t speak, which was a refreshing eye-opener.

“ If you want to feel good about yourself, don’t stay next to Cara Delevingne ”







(Image: Anna Highfield / MyLondon)



Alongside Boris, Cara Delevingne trotted on the podium in a satisfied manner.

Unless you feel particularly positive during your visit, I highly recommend that you do not stand too close to the 5 “8, 55 kg model, if you want to leave the museum feeling good about yourself.

I certainly would have given the smug model a cheeky kick if the staff hadn’t watched so closely.

‘I stepped on John Lennon’s foot’

The final section of the museum featured a whole slew of superstar singers, with modern popstars like Taylor Swift, Beyonc, One-D and Miley Cyrus, all the way back to 20th century music pioneers and heroes including Jimmy Hendrix, Bob Dylan and The Beatles.







(Image: Anna Highfield / MyLondon)



I accidentally stepped on John Lennon’s toe and turned to say sorry before realizing I was talking to a wax artist.

‘Meghan Markle looked like she had just smashed an entire platter of tequila shots then tried to hide it from her parents’

The worst models in the museum were; Benedict Cumberbatch, who looked like a deranged character from the House of Wax horror film; Meghan Markle, who looked good she had just smashed an entire tray of tequila shots and was trying to hide it from her parents; and Miley Cyrus, who looked like a horny Bratz doll.







(Image: Anna Highfield / MyLondon)



The museum’s new “ Marvel Universe 4D ” cinema is a nice addition – if watching a Marvel cartoon while spitting out and getting an aggressive sports massage is your bag, you’re going to love it.

“ Madame Tussauds belongs to the same entertainment family as Eurovision ”

I actually liked Mme Tussauds.

It’s the perfect form of rainy day escape, transporting visitors to another world for a few hours of ridiculousness.

Overall I would say it belongs to the same entertainment family as Eurovision – naff, cheesy, downright weird – but ultimately a lot of fun and extremely entertaining.

What did you think of Madame Tussauds? Which London experience would you like us to take a look at next? Let us know in the comments here.