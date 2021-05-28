Trump supporter who assaulted elderly couple for political sign pleads guilty – Twin Cities





A man who identified himself as a supporter of Donald Trump and assaulted an elderly couple with a golf club in White Bear Lake last year for a political sign has pleaded guilty this week.

Mark Anthony Ulsaker, 50, of Lino Lakes, has been charged with one count of second degree assault, one count of fourth degree assault of a peace officer and two counts of threatening of violence, according to a criminal complaint filed on November 10. in Ramsey County District Court.

Ulsaker pleaded guilty to both counts of threats of violence. He is due to be sentenced on July 14. According to court documents, prosecutors have agreed to drop the remaining charges if Ulsaker pleads guilty to the threats of violence.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on November 8, White Bear Lake police officers responded to the intersection of Minnesota Highway 96 and Centerville Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting that a man had assaulted two people with a club. golf course, according to the criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a group of people standing at the northeast corner of the intersection near the couple, who were an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman. A witness told police the suspect was a man who appeared to be in his 40s and had stepped up behind the couple and started swinging his club at their head, according to the complaint. The club broke into the process and the suspect then hit the man on the head.

The witness told police the suspect then returned to his truck, which was parked in a nearby parking lot, with the woman chasing him. The suspect then drove his truck down the sidewalk towards the woman but did not hit her, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, officers found a broken golf club at the scene of the incident.

The elderly woman said she and her husband were sitting in the corner next to a political sign they made. The complaint did not contain details of the sign, but the incident occurred a day after Trump lost the presidential election.

As the couple sat in a corner, the suspect pulled up beside them in a truck and yelled profanity at them, according to the complaint. The couple ignored the man, who suddenly approached them on foot from behind and attacked them with a golf club, according to the complaint.

A witness told police the license plate number of the truck, which was registered with Ulsaker. Officers attended Ulsaker’s residence and located him and the truck. According to the complaint, Ulsaker resisted and turned to a police officer while in custody.

In an interview with police, Ulsaker said he was a Trump supporter and got angry when he saw the couple’s political sign.

