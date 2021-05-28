How not to manage a pandemic

BESA Center Perspectives Paper n ° 2054, May 28, 2021

ABSTRACT: Turkey’s official COVID-19 figures reveal government efforts to tackle pandemic are worthy of a commedia allItaliana. As of mid-April, Turkey was the second worst performing country in the world, with 710.46 cases per million. people. This despite the country’s possession of a solid health infrastructure.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, the nations of the world have waged a near-existential war against the scourge of the century. These battles have seen ups and downs, but the different approaches adopted by the different countries have revealed their governance capacities and their qualities of public administration.

The story of Turkeys COVID-19 is full of Turkishness. Despite the country’s relatively solid health infrastructure, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s survival reflex and his government’s misdeeds have endangered tens of thousands of lives.

From the earliest days of the pandemic, the virus was a powerful reminder to Turks of how so divided they were that they could not come together to fight a nationwide non-ideological catastrophe. On March 30, 2020, President Erdoan launched a nationwide donation campaign in which richer Turks, both individuals and businesses, would help poorer Turks. In other words, the Ankara government would collect money from the people to help the people. Unsurprisingly, the campaign raised an embarrassing $ 245 million in a country of 82 million people, most of them from government-controlled businesses.

Along with the Erdoans campaign, the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, Ekrem Imamolu and Mansur Yava, have launched local fundraising campaigns to help the poorest of these two big cities. But Imamolu and Yavas were opposition mayors who had ended Islamist rule in their towns the previous year after a 25-year run. The Ankara government vented its anger by denying permission to city councils led by opposition mayors to launch fundraising initiatives. On March 31, Vakfbank, a public lender, froze the account of Istanbul municipalities, where coronavirus donations had reached $ 130 million. The Interior Ministry opened criminal investigations against the two mayors for illegal fundraising. The government also banned and closed free bread distribution campaigns from opposition municipalities, a field hospital, a public fundraising concert and soup kitchens.

The Erdoan government’s own campaign to fight the pandemic presented the kind of effort one could commedia allItalianamovies from the 60s. The government launched a stay-at-home campaign, but kept workplaces open. The 65 and over age group has been banned from traveling in public, but not from flying. They were not allowed to go out shopping but were free to go to the mosque. In a single day (July 9, 2020), when the Hagia Sophia Mosque reopened in Istanbul, 400,000 worshipers gathered for Friday prayers.

Malls were allowed to open, with thousands of shoppers gathering inside, while joggers were fined. Buses and tubes carried millions of people every day while taxi traffic was restricted and park benches were removed to prevent people from sitting. The under-20 age group was not allowed out, but five million young people passed a centralized university exam.

Restaurants could stay open but were not allowed to play music. The only time the government closed restaurants was during the Muslim month of Ramadan, which raised questions whether the move was intended to force secular Muslims to fast. What a virus! people joked on social media. He attacks restaurant customers during Ramadan but not before or after.

For months, the health ministry refused to disclose the number of COVID-19 cases over fears it would further hurt turkeys already crippled in the tourism industry and accelerate the economic downturn. Rather, the ministry regularly reported the number of critical cases in hospitals. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said this was done to protect our national interests. He promised that a majority of Turks would receive their vaccines by December at the latest, but by April 2021, only seven million out of a population of 82 million had received their second dose.

While the lockdown and curfew were in effect, Erdoan boasted that his party congresses attracted stadiums full of party members. While funerals for ordinary citizens were limited to 30 mourners, thousands attended the funerals of religious leaders and relatives of government bigwigs.

Official figures paint a grim picture. Turkey reported a total of 78,829 coronavirus cases for the week of March 1-7. As of the week of April 12-18, the number of cases had more than quintupled to 419,436. During the same period, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased 4.3 times from 461 to 1987.

According to official figures, there were 544,931 active coronavirus cases in Turkey as of April 18, but Professor Mehmet Ceyhan of Hacettepe Medical University estimates the actual number to be at least five million. This makes Turkey the world’s second-worst producer of COVID-19, with 710.46 cases per million population (Uruguay is the worst, with 826.70). The number of cases per million is 203.78 in the US and 306.48 in the EU.

Partisan politics, political polarization, unscientific Islamist practices and bad government practices threatened tens of thousands of Turkish lives during the crisis. Erdoans’ priority is to reverse the economic downturn, an almost impossible task, before he becomes a decisive voice changer in the presidential elections that will take place in 2023.

View PDF

Burak Bekdil is an Ankara-based columnist. He writes regularly for the Gatestone Institute and Defense Newsand is a member of the Middle East Forum.