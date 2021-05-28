Listeners find no fraud in contested New Hampshire election Donald Trump Democrats American New Hampshire Democrats





There is no evidence of fraud or political bias in a controversial New Hampshire election where a recount and audit sparked interest from former President Donald Trump, listeners concluded Thursday.

On the contrary, auditors investigating the elections in the town of Windham believe that a folding machine used by the town to try to manage the number of missing ballots in the November election is responsible for mistakenly adding to the counting of the votes of candidates for four legislative seats.

We found no evidence of fraud or political bias, said Mark Lindeman, one of the three auditors and the acting co-director of Verified Voting, a non-partisan, non-profit organization. I haven’t heard anyone make a credible hypothesis as to how fraud might explain what we discovered.

The city used the machine to fold absentee ballots before sending them to voters. After their return, the ballots were fed into a counting machine. Because the folds on some ballots went through a Democratic name, the ballot was not counted or a vote was incorrectly given to the Democrat.

The audit, mandated by the legislature and started earlier this month, is expected to end on Thursday. He was called in by lawmakers from both parties after a recount demanded by a Democratic candidate losing in one of the legislative races showed Republicans getting hundreds more votes than originally counted. Whatever the audit findings, the results will not change.

The discrepancy has caught the attention of Trump and his supporters in their effort to find evidence for his broader claim of electoral fraud from 2020. Trump’s encouragement of skeptics in Windham shows how his search for evidence to back up his bogus allegations of voter fraud has grown in America’s politics, even at the local level.

Kristi St. Laurent, the losing Democratic candidate who called for the recount, watched the audit conclusion Thursday at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke. She was happy with the audit and was counting on the legislature or the secretary of state’s office to ensure that the problem did not happen again.

They were very thorough, very transparent and it is also clear that these are multiple factors that led to the results we got on election night, she said.

But not everyone was convinced that the audit would find the reason for the discrepancy in the counts or that the auditors had made enough effort to examine the fraud or other factors.

I wish it didn’t end. There is still a lot to do. If you want to flip every stone and look at all the possibilities, there’s a lot of evidence that hasn’t been looked at, said Tom Murray, a Windham contractor who oversaw the audit. He said he had less confidence in the integrity of the system now than I did before this audit started.

Auditors are to issue a final report within 45 days and Lindeman said that would include a series of recommendations. But he doubts the results have any relevance beyond Windham.

We have no reason to believe this is a statewide or nationwide problem, although it is certainly possible that it has happened in other localities, ”he said. .

This was echoed by Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who said that ballots are sent to cities with score notes to facilitate folding and that the state ensures that those notes do not go through the ovals where the votes are marked.

There was never a ballot we sent that was marked on an oval, he said.

While it’s unclear how many other communities might use folding machines like Windham’s, Gardner said he suspected few, if any, were doing so. While the number of postal votes has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, they typically represent a small percentage of the votes and communities have no problem folding the ballots by hand.

Gardner oversaw 549 recounts in his 44 years as Secretary of State, including 16 after the November election. Those recounts involved 168,000 ballots, 22% of the total statewide votes, and 65 polling stations.

We have no reason to believe any other city is facing this kind of situation, he said. There was nothing else we saw that was like this, and there was nothing else like it over the years.

Associated Press writer Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

