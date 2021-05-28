Back to Reformasi – Opinion en.tempo.co





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Jokowi administration is rolling back democracy in Indonesia. Civil liberties and the eradication of corruption are under threat. Indonesian politics are now in reverse. After 23 years, the transition moves further away from consolidated democracy. Instead of completing the postponed agenda, the administration of President Joko Widodo is eroding the positive achievements made since the beginning of the reformasi era. Indonesia began this era of reform on May 21, 1998, when President Soeharto resigned after failing to overcome the monetary and political crisis. Initially, Indonesia’s political transition process was promising. In line with activists’ demands, the transitional government led by President BJ Habibie freed the press, freed political prisoners and held democratic elections. Under President Abdurrahman Wahid, the military lost its dominant political role. Then, in the era of Mgawati Sukarnoputri, the government and the House of Representatives (DPR) agreed to establish the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). At the same time, a series of amendments to the 1945 Constitution strengthened the mechanism of checks and balances between the legislative, executive and judicial powers. The amended Constitution also strengthened the guarantee of the fundamental rights of citizens. However, political transformation usually takes place at the procedural level, not the substantive one. After a few spells of different presidents, the transition to democracy has stalled. The New Order regime may have fallen, but the old players are still firmly entrenched. They simply changed their corporate logos party jackets. Meanwhile, the disease of corruption has not been cured. Fortunately, Indonesia has the KPK which – in its heyday – quickly took care of the corrupters. Elected in the 2014 elections with the support of civil society, it was initially hoped that Joko Widodo would relaunch the wheels of democratic consolidation. But these expectations turned out to be far from reality. Coming from outside the old political elite, Jokowi’s presidency has not been a ray of light. In his second term, Jokowi rolled back democracy. The political transition that had stagnated has been reversed. Last year, Indonesia’s Democracy Index was ranked 64th in the world. Indonesia’s score fell to 6.3, the lowest in 14 years, according to the Economist Intelligent Unit. Indonesia has even joined the category of flawed democracies, after Malaysia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste. Civil liberties in Indonesia are under threat. Read the full story in English Weather Magazine







