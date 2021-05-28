Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today to discuss impact of Cyclone Yaas | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, May 28, 2021 to discuss the impact of Cyclone Yaas. This will be the first meeting between CM Mamata Banerjee and the Prime Minister after the publication of the results of the elections to the West Bengal Assembly on May 2. The Prime Minister is due to visit West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement, said the prime minister will also undertake an aerial survey of areas affected by the cyclone in two states. PM Modi will first disembark at Bhubaneshwar, where he will hold a review meeting, and then conduct an aerial survey in the affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur, according to ANI. Earlier on Thursday at a press conference, the CM of West Bengal confirmed his meeting with the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will visit West Bengal on May 28. He will travel to Odisha first and after that he will travel to Kalaikunda in West Midnapore via Digha in East Midnapore to assess the extent of damage from Cyclone Yaas. Later he will meet me in Kalaikunda and after the meeting with the Prime Minister I will go to Digha and on May 29th. I will have an aerial survey in East Midnapore, CM Banerjee said. Prior to the meeting with PM Modi, I will do an aerial survey at Sandeshkhali and Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas. Next, I will visit Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas to review the damage and devastation caused by Cyclone Yaas, she added. Cyclone Yaas, which hit West Bengal on Wednesday, swept through the coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh to be evacuated to safe shelters. Mamata Banerjee also revealed that sectors like agriculture, electricity, fishing, animal husbandry and horticulture were the most affected by Cyclone Yaas. The working group will only assess the actual damage after a field investigation. A total of 15 lakh people were evacuated and are currently in various shelters. More than a million people have been affected by Cyclone Yaas, she said. It is too early to share the total loss and damage, but the preliminary ground report suggests that property and property losses worth Rs 15,000 crore have occurred due to the cyclone. I released a package of Rs 1,000 crore as immediate relief for those affected, she added. Finally, the CM of West Bengal added that the representatives of the State are doing everything in their power to provide assistance and relief to the inhabitants of the State. Live







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos