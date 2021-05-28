Boris Johnson: PM visits Colchester hospital, says spike in Covid cases ‘was always going to happen’





Boris Johnson paid a special visit to a hospital in Essex, speaking to local doctors, nurses and patients amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister was seen wandering around the Mersea area of ​​Colchester General Hospital in Colchester, Essex. He was pictured speaking to staff and residents at Colchester Hospital. Speaking to the BBC during his visit to the hospital, the Prime Minister discussed the reasons for the government’s decisions throughout the pandemic. He said: “It has been a series of incredibly difficult decisions, none of which were taken lightly. Sign up for our newsletter for all your Essex news “You have to recognize that when you go into a lockdown it is a very painful and traumatic thing for people’s mental health, their lives and their livelihoods and you have to pit that against the horrors of the pandemic. “At every step we have been ruled to protect lives and to save lives and to ensure our NHS is not overwhelmed. “We followed the data and advice we had to the best of our ability. And we’re still tracking data and advice on what’s going on with the new variant. “We are making decisions as quickly as possible, but we have to rely on the data.





(Image: PA)

“We’ll have to wait a little longer to see what happens after the third stage on May 17th.” The Prime Minister also told the BBC that the Indian variant, which is said to be more transmissible than the Kent variant, “ will always cause an increase in cases ”. “We are seeing signs of an increase in cases, especially with the Indian variant,” he said. “But we still expected an increase in cases. It would always happen. “We need to understand that expanding the immunization program is starting to make a real difference in terms of infections, hospitalizations, serious illness and death. This is already having a huge impact.” The 56-year-old Conservative leader himself battled the coronavirus in hospital in April last year, just weeks after locking the country out for the first time. He spent three nights battling the deadly virus in the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. He made a full recovery.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos