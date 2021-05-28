Indonesian court sentenced fire clerk Joko Widodo Mohammed Makkah to 8 months in West Java

An Indonesian court on Thursday sentenced a politically influential and inflammatory cleric to eight months in prison for violating health regulations by staging a protest attended by thousands of supporters when the coronavirus erupted.

A three-judge panel from the East Jakarta District Court, which is in strict police and military custody, ruled that Rezek Shihab violated transmission controls with events commemorating the prophet’s birthday and the marriage of his daughter. He was fined 20 million rupees (4,400) for mass protests in West Java.

The meeting took place a week after arriving from exile for three years in Saudi Arabia. Shihab has been detained since December 13. The judge ordered him to reduce the length of his sentence, which means he will be released in a few months.

Dozens of Shihab supporters were arrested by police as they tried to protest outside the courthouse on Thursday to demand his release. More than 2,300 police and soldiers are stationed in and around the building, which is protected by barbed wire and four water cannons.

Shihab, 55, is the now defunct leader of the Front of Islamic Defenders and a high priest, widely known by the acronym FPI, who once stood on the political frontier. They have a long history of destroying nightclubs, throwing stones at Western embassies and attacking rival religious groups, and want Islamic Sharia law to apply to Indonesia’s 230 million Muslims.

Shihab’s presence at several mass gatherings drew a large crowd in his memory, with participants ignoring the rules of physical distancing and many not wearing masks.

Five other FPI members were sentenced to eight months in prison on similar charges.

Shihab, who plays a leading role in any mass organization, was sentenced to 34 months in prison by prosecutors and a three-year ban.

During the trial, which began in March, Shihab denied wrongdoing and said he was a victim of political persecution by Pasuki Tajaja Poornama, an ally of President Joko Widodo, Christian governor of Jakarta.

“All this political revenge, which is covered up and worked out in a court case against me and my friends,” he said in his plea.

In a separate trial in the same court, Shihab was also accused of withholding information about his positive coronavirus test, which made it more difficult to trace contacts to prevent the spread of the virus.

The FPI has gained significant influence in recent years through its humanitarian and charitable activities. He was the main organizer of massive street protests against Purnama in 2016 and 2017, and was later jailed for libel.

The movement against Purnama brought marginalized Islamic groups into mainstream politics and influenced the government, exemplifying the mix of religion and politics in Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world and the third largest democracy.

Shihab has often criticized government policies and his claims have often sparked controversy.

He was sentenced in 2003 to seven months in prison after the group’s elimination in Jakarta. Five years later, he was again convicted and sentenced to one and a half years in prison for the attack on religious freedom events in Monas Square in central Jakarta.

Shihab left Indonesia shortly after the pilgrimage to Mecca, shortly after police accused him of filing a lawsuit against pornography and insulting the official ideology of the State. Police dropped both charges a year later due to weak evidence.

Since returning to the country on November 10, he has called for a “moral revolution” that has sparked tensions with Widodo’s government.

The government banned the FPI in December, arguing that there was no valid reason to act as a civilian organization and that its actions often broke the law and caused public unrest.