Turkey to extract oil from 3 new onshore wells





Ankara, May 28 (SocialNews.XYZ) Turkey will extract oil from three recently discovered wells in Diyarbakir and Kirklareli provinces, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said. “We also found oil in three new onshore wells following the discovery of 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea,” Donmez tweeted Thursday, referring to the Tuna-1 well in the Sakarya gas field, north of black Turkey. Coast.

The new wells will produce nearly 6,800 barrels of crude oil per day, the Xinhua news agency added citing the minister. The Akoba-1 (Diyarbakir), Yenisehir-1 (Diyarbakir) and Misinli-2 (Kirklareli) wells have a daily production capacity of 2,800, 3,000 and 1,000 barrels, respectively, according to Donmez. Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that his country's average daily oil production exceeded 61,000 barrels.







