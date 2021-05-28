China reaffirms alliance with North Korea in a bid to verify Biden





China reaffirmed its “traditional friendship” with North Korea, days after facing new security challenges stemming from an agreement between the United States and South Korea that allows Seoul to increase reach and the power of its missile arsenal. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with North Korea’s new ambassador to China Ri Ryong Nam in Beijing, where he reaffirmed China’s position to maintain “high-level strategic communication.” according to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua. “The two sides also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation in this regard,” the report said. The statement came days after US President Joe Biden met South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House as part of his drive to build a united front with allies against security threats like the China and North Korea. The two agreed to end bilateral missile guidelines that have long limited missile development in Seoul to less than 800 kilometers (500 miles). . Biden and Moon also agreed to work together to alleviate the semiconductor shortage that has hampered auto and electronics production, by trying to strengthen supply chains that are not dependent on inputs from China. It was Biden’s second in-person summit since taking office, following a White House meeting in April with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. North Korean Kim Jong Un has met Chinese President Xi Jinping five times since taking office, the most recent in June 2019 in Pyongyang. China, which fought on behalf of Pyongyang in the 1950-53 Korean War, has been North Korea’s greatest benefactor for decades. Beijing described their relationship as close as “lips and teeth.” China is North Korea’s most important trade and security partner, for years providing a lifeline that has helped keep its neighbor’s struggling economy afloat. Beijing is also a key player in managing the effectiveness of global sanctions that punish Kim or his nuclear weapons tests in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

