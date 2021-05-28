It’s time for climate realism when it comes to China





theBiden administrationhas made much of its new commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement, marrying it to billions ofclimate spendingand regulatory proposals in the US Plan for Jobs and Court Complementary Legislation from Congress. Under the terms of the agreement, the United States iscommitreduce national greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% (from 2005 levels) by 2030, with the aim of preventing global temperatures from rising 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures . Meanwhile,Chinais in the background glowing all the party balloons. China’s energy market ambitions and environmental practices have an impact, for better or for worse, on its neighbors, trading partners and global commons. Here are some trends in China that Americans should know about: China issuedmore carbon dioxide than any other countryin 2019, almost double that of the United States

Over 80% of China’s total energy comes from conventional energy, and China’s total energy consumption is overtripled since 2000. Chinanow ranks n ° 1globally for the consumption and production of coal, second for the consumption of petroleum and third for the consumption of natural gas.

In 2020, China’s coal fleet has grown by 30 gigawatts (as global capacity has plummeted), it has commissioned 38 gigawatts of new coal-fired power plants (triple the global total), and it has proposed plans for 73 additional gigawatts (five times more than the rest of the world).

According to data tracks from Boston University, Chinese government funding and direct investment have provided52 billion dollars for coal projectsand have supported more than 74 megawatts of new coal-fired power plants around the world. In a few decades, China has become one of the world’s main consumers and producers of energy. With per capita energy consumption farbelowAccording to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development average, China is likely to continue to grow as long as it looks at its domestic energy needs and international energy markets. America must take these trends seriously, whatever the aspirations of the Biden administrations. China hasformally committedachieve maximum carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and be carbon dioxide neutral by 2060 under the Paris Climate Agreement. (China is also a party to other international climate agreements with major economic implications, such as the Kyoto Protocol and the Montreal Protocol.) Its most recent five-year plan and its underlying implementing legislationseem to maintain China’s status quorobust economic and energy growth. China’s energy trends have implications for what it means to hold China accountable on its promises. But they should also infuse a certain necessary realism into international climate agreements and US policy responses to China. Like Walter LohmanRemarksBeijing’s promises are hard to be trusted considering how these things have turned out, in fact, [Xi Jinping is] probably keen to reap the rewards of more engagements. The Biden administration is highly unlikely to reconsider its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement. But there are policies that should be on the table. As detailed by academics at Columbia University,Philippe Benoit and Kevin Jianjun Tu, China is moving beyond its label of developing country, even as it continues to benefit from the favorable terms and flexibility granted to developing countries under international climate and finance bodies such as the United Nations. World Bank and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Maybe his time has changed. And, although the Biden administration did not see fit to submit the Paris Agreement to the Senate for advice and consent, Congress should avoid climate policies that impoverish Americans and prevent the building of legitimate energy infrastructure to states. -United. If not, Congress shouldn’t be surprised if China doesn’t follow suit. with an extremely expensive approach. Regardless of how policymakers interpret climate data and future projections, US policy responses must not take place in an isolationist vacuum. This piece originally appeared in The daily signal.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos