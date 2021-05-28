Boris Johnson defends virus record after attack by former aide | World news

LONDON (AP) Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday dismissed claims by his former chief aide that he botched Britain’s response to the coronavirus and was unfit for duty, denying an allegation his government reportedly oversaw tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also fired back after Dominic Cummings criticized him in an excoriating attack on the government.

Cummings, who stepped down as first adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November, said the government’s initial response was slow and chaotic, and that Johnsons’ inability to learn from his mistakes meant that dozens thousands of people had died needlessly.

People did not get the treatment they deserved. Many people have died in horrific circumstances, ”he said when testifying before lawmakers.

Cummings, whose key role in the campaign to remove Britain from the European Union helped propel Johnson, Brexit backer, to prime minister, said Johnson was unfit for the post ,

Johnson brushed aside the criticism, saying some of the comments I heard were unrelated to reality.

It has been a series of incredibly difficult decisions, none of which were taken lightly, Johnson said. He said that at every step we have been ruled by a determination to protect life, to save life.

What people want us to pursue is to deliver the (reopening) roadmap and to try, cautiously, to move our country forward through what has been one of the most difficult times that we have ever seen. I think anyone can remember, he told reporters on Thursday.

Cummings accused Hancock of lying to the public and said he should have been fired for errors including test failures which saw patients with the virus referred from hospitals to nursing homes. Thousands of people have died from COVID-19 in British nursing homes in the first months of the outbreak.

Hancock said the unsubstantiated allegations of honesty are not true.

I have always been frank with people in public and in private, he told lawmakers in the House of Commons. Every day since I started working on the response to this pandemic last January, I got up every morning and asked: what should I do to protect life?

Opposition Labor Party health spokesperson Jonathan Ashworth said whether or not Cummings’ claims were true the government had questions to answer.

These Cummings allegations are either true, and if so, the Secretary of State (Hancock) is potentially breaking the ministerial code or they are false and the Prime Minister has brought a fantasy and a liar to the heart of Downing Street, has he declared. Which one is it?

The UK has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest death toll in Europe, and experienced one of the world’s deepest recessions in 2020 as three successive lockdowns hampered the economy.

The government says it will open an independent public inquiry into its handling of the pandemic within the next year. Opposition politicians and families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 want it to start sooner.

A mass vaccination campaign that began in December has drastically reduced infections and deaths, although Britain now has a new, more transmissible strain of the virus first identified in India. It is spreading across the country and scientists expect it to become the dominant variant in Britain, but they say existing vaccines appear to work against it.

Almost three-quarters of UK adults have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 45% have had both doses.

The government lifted restrictions in stages, with indoor dining, drinking and entertainment venues reopening last week, but social distancing and mask-wearing rules are still in place.

Hancock said it was too early now to say whether the remaining social restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus could be lifted on June 21 as planned.

Johnson said removing the remaining measures would depend on the extent to which the new variant led to an increase in cases and the speed of the vaccination campaign.

I currently see nothing in the data to suggest that we need to deviate from the roadmap, he said. But we may have to wait.

