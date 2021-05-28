Trump appointees shocked to find they owe thousands of dollars after payroll tax delay





On Thursday, POLITICO reported that those appointed by the administration of former President Donald Trump are grappling with big bills after delaying their payroll taxes as part of a move to stimulate the economy. He promised them that these taxes would be forgiven later, but that never happened, and now they are being paid in the thousands.

“If the debt is not paid in full within 30 calendar days, we intend to forward this debt to the Treasury Department, Treasury Compensation Program, for subsequent collection,” read a letter to to a former White House official, demanding that she pay $ 1,500, “Brian Faler and Daniel Lippman reported.” This has left some shocked and angry. A former public servant called her $ 1,300 bill “unacceptable”, saying that she and her colleagues “gave our time and effort to this agency and this is how we are reimbursed.” Said another, asked to pay almost $ 1,200: “It’s just a very unfortunate situation.” “

This all stems from an executive order signed by Trump creating a payroll tax holiday, which he asked Congress to do but was pushed back.

“In August, he issued a decree allowing employers to defer payment of their workers’ share of the 12.4% social security tax for the remainder of the year. The idea was to stimulate spending by consumption by putting more money in the pockets of millions of people, ”the report says. But the initiative was largely rejected by private sector employers, in part because they feared workers would not be prepared to repay. It was mandatory, however, for federal employees earning less than $ 4,000. by bi-monthly paycheque, and the government began to enforce it. in September. “

Many Trump appointees have been blinded by the loss of the former president. Some had gambled their careers on being re-elected and found themselves losing their jobs and benefits when this was not happening.

