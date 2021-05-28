Dismiss Trump, ‘second-rate knockoffs’ – NBC Boston





Emerging from two years of relative silence, former House Speaker Paul Ryan joined the fight against Donald Trump on Thursday, urging his fellow Conservatives to reject the divisive politics of the former president and Republican leaders who imitated.

Ryan made his remarks during an evening address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. He was critical of both Republicans and Democrats, though he kept his sharpest beards for Trump, who is by most measures the leader of the modern Republican Party.

It was horrible to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and shameful end, Ryan said, referring to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump inspired on Jan.6.

Once again, we Conservatives are at a crossroads, continued Ryan. And here is the reality we have to face: If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of a personality, or second-rate imitations, then we were going nowhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and courage. They won’t be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago.

It’s unclear what impact Ryan’s words will have in the larger fight for the GOP’s future, if at all. Ryan, the 2012 Republican running mate, was among the nation’s most respected Republicans before Trump’s rise, but two years of resignation his open contempt for Trump is at odds with the great majority of Republican voters and elected officials.

A tiny but growing group of anti-Trump Republicans have struggled to point the party in a new direction, even as Trump continues to promote the same false claims that he would have won the 2020 election without the mass voter fraud that inspired the Capitol uprising. . At the same time, Trump is openly considering another presidential election in 2024.

The new 8-year proposal, negotiated by West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, would reuse unused Covid-19 relief funds and eliminate spending to fight climate change.

One of Trump’s loudest allies on Capitol Hill, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Lashed out at Ryan on Twitter ahead of the speech.

It’s really amazing that Paul Ryan, who is the reason the GOP lost the House in 2018, is going to come out today and blame Trump for the GOP’s problems, she said, adding a shot to another Trump critic, Representative Liz. Cheney, R-Wyo. Paul, the problem is you and your girlfriend Liz.

Ryan spoke on Thursday as the opening speaker for the Reagan Libraries’ Time for Choosing series, which will later feature Republican 2024 presidential perspectives such as former Vice President Mike Pence, former Ambassador of the UN Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Relatives of Ryan, 51, don’t expect him to run for public office again, but suggest he pays close attention to it and remains concerned about the party’s future. The Wisconsin Republican also sits on the board of directors of Fox Corp., which owns Fox News.

Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., And Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., spoke on Friday after Stefanik was chosen to replace Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., As President of the Republican Conference of the House.

In his remarks, Ryan described President Joe Biden’s agenda as more leftist than any president in my life, “and warned of the explosion in federal spending under the Democrats who control Washington. He lamented it. GOP interest in cultural wars and identity politics to the detriment of conservative principles.

Culture matters, absolutely yes, but our party needs to be defined by more than a brawl over the latest grievance or a slight perception, “he said.” We must not let them take precedence over grounded solutions. in principle to improve people’s lives.

The Republican Party has the opportunity to win an election and take on critical political challenges, as long as it doesn’t get in the way, Ryan continued.

If we fail this test, it will be because the progressive left won by default, he said. It will be because the conservative cause … has lost its way and followed the left into the trap of identity politics, defining itself by resentments rather than ideals. It will be because we confuse reactionary skirmishes in culture wars with a cohesive agenda. It will be because we gave too much allegiance to a passing political figure and that we were not faithful enough to our principles. “

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Spoke to the media after House Republicans voted to remove her from her leadership position.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos