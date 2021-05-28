Top 10 Global News: China Goes Against US, UN For Discussing Detection Of Systematic Abuses In Palestine And More, World News





Top 10 global news today: we bring you the the biggest titles of May 27, 2021 in this daily newsletter. After the American President Joe biden’s order to the American intelligence community asking to report the possible origins of the coronavirus within 90 days, the Chinese president Xi Jinping’s government alleged that the United States was trying to make a “scapegoat” outside of China. the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also criticized the United States by saying that the American intelligence services have a “notorious” record. Meanwhile, The United Nations At a UN special session, High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that based on a lack of evidence that the attacked buildings were being used for military purposes, airstrikes in Gaza can constitute ‘war crimes’. In other news, North Korea Kim jong un issued another bizarre order, this time forbidding skinny jeans, ripped jeans, mullet hairstyle and certain piercings to prevent the “Western”, “capitalist” lifestyle from infiltrating the country. Don’t forget to click on the title to read the full story! Vanishing line in coronavirus lab: US intelligence services have a notorious track record, China says A day after the US president’s order for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, China is refusing the US to attempt to make China a scapegoat. UN Rights Council to discuss ‘systematic’ abuses in Palestinian territories, Israel On the basis of a proposal, the UN Human Rights Council will discuss the creation of a broad international inquiry into the violations surrounding the latest violence in Gaza, but also into the “systematic” abuses in Gaza. Palestinian territories and inside Israel. Israeli attacks on Gaza may constitute war crimes: UN human rights chief According to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, recent deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza may constitute “war crimes” because there is no evidence to prove that the attacked buildings were used for military purposes. Hong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil for second year in a row Citing the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong police for the second year in a row banned the June 4 vigil marking the deadly crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. ‘Legal and reasonable’ Australian writer behind closed doors spy trial: China China calls the decision to ban the Australian ambassador to China from the trial of writer and scholar Yang Jun as “legal and reasonable,” saying the trial involves “state secrets.” Rinse and repeat, what’s wrong with us, asks California governor after another mass shooting Following a shooting at a rail yard that resulted in the assailant’s murder of nine colleagues, California Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed his opinion on the increase in gun violence cases in America. He said, “That raises the damn question, what the hell is going on in the United States of America? Myanmar cardinal calls for end to fighting after deadly church attack Amid the escalating conflict between the Myanmar military and forces opposing the military regime, Myanmar’s Catholic leader Charles Maung Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, called for an end to attacks on places of worship. France has for too long privileged silence above the truth: Macron on the genocide in Rwanda In a speech at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledges the role his country played in the Rwandan genocide of 1994. North Korea bans haircuts, nose piercings, skinny jeans in fight against capitalism North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently announced a list of banned fashions and hairstyles in the region’s state newspaper, which includes skinny jeans and ripped denim. ‘Dream big’: Canada partners with NASA to send rover to the moon Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced that Canada, in collaboration with NASA, will land a robotic robot on the moon by 2026. He said the goal was to make Canada a world leader in research, technology and innovation.

