Anti-Trump sentiment fueled premature rejection of Wuhan lab theory





A remarkable consensus has emerged in recent weeks: It is no longer crazy to think that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a laboratory leak in Wuhan, China.

Just to set the stage, the lab leak theory isn’t that China deliberately unleashed the virus as some sort of biological attack. If this were the plan, it seems unlikely that the Chinese leadership will deploy this biological weapon on their own people first.

Jonah goldberg [ Provided ]

No, the theory is that it was some sort of accident quite possibly the deadliest and costliest crash in human history and that the Chinese government covered it up. While not as nasty as a deliberate release, it would nonetheless be a monumental scandal as it would mean wasting precious time that could have been better spent on containing the outbreak before it turns into a pandemic. The death toll currently stands at at least 3.5 million worldwide and around 600,000 in the United States

At the start of the pandemic, the laboratory leak theory was dismissed by most of the media, public health officials (at home and abroad) and virtually all of the Democratic Party as a dangerous and debunked conspiracy theory. .

Much has been written recently to tell how the media botched this story. Liberal writers Jonathan Chait and Matthew Yglesias convincingly argue that political journalists got stuck in a Twitter-fueled anti-Trump narrative and in fact ousted more serious and knowledgeable science journalists. Two of those serious journalists, Nicholas Wade and Donald G. McNeil Jr., wrote compelling essays for the Medium website explaining how the laboratory leak theory was ruled out and why it deserves to be taken seriously.

In all of these dissections, there is basic agreement that one of the main drivers of group thought that led to the rejection of the Laboratory Leak Theory was the incessant hostility and mistrust of the media towards Donald Trump.

Trump had often launched the theory of laboratory leaks. He even suggested that China’s failure to alert the world earlier was destined to cost it the election. China will do whatever it takes to make me lose this race, he told Reuters in April 2020.

For pro-Trump media, and simply for journalists who have always taken theory seriously (like National Reviews Jim Geraghty and Washington Posts Josh Rogin), this is an opportunity to score easy points against the rest of the media. And rightly so. For four years, if Trump said the skies are blue, someone in the mainstream media would respond, mockingly, well, actually scientists say … blah blah blah.

Trump’s inconvenience syndrome is an overused and often abused term that nonetheless describes a real phenomenon. (The pro-Trump inconvenience syndrome is less frequently used but just as real.) Trump has done some things right in his handling of the pandemic. The fact that they were beating the world to vaccinate our people speaks well of the Biden administration, but it speaks of the Trump administration as well.

Operation Warp Speed ​​has developed vaccines at a record pace and encouraged procurement in a way that allows the Biden administration to deploy the vaccines quickly. The ban on travel from China was the right idea, even if it was poorly enforced and too late. It was always better than doing nothing, but the same group thinking that prompted the media to reject the lab leak theory also prompted them to condemn the travel ban as racist.

What is left in much of the chant of the pro-Trump media is how much Trump has earned the contempt and mistrust he was the object of. It’s easy to retroactively remove the practical and defensible chunks of the word salads that Trump spat out for four years and state, see, he was right! But that ignores the biggest mess Trump has made.

No president in American history has ever won mistrust more fully or more consistently than Trump. As cases and deaths increased, he used the daily pandemic briefings as curvy political rallies, boasting that they had better grades than The Bachelor and Monday Night Football. He pitched the idea of ​​injecting bleach or shining UV light internally to kill the virus. And that was just during the pandemic. From the day he stepped off the escalator to announce his candidacy, Trump has cavalierly cast lies and slander like a monkey throwing his poo.

Once again, the media deserve a great deal of their contribution to the story of the lab leak and many more. But it’s worth remembering that in the end the boy who cried wolf was right. However, that is not the moral of this story.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

Tribune 2021 Content Agency, LLC.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos