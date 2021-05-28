Prime Minister Imran Khan says government focused on making life easier for investors in Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan at the inauguration ceremony of the Rashkai Special Economic Zone.

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that his government is focusing its efforts on improving policies that will benefit investors.

The Prime Minister was speaking at an inauguration ceremony for the Rashkai Special Economic Zone being developed as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

His speech focused on increasing wealth creation in Pakistan and introducing measures that ensure ease of doing business in the country.

The Prime Minister lamented that Pakistan had not paid special attention to its exports over the years.

“If you don’t increase your exports, the country’s wealth will never increase,” he lamented, adding that the sale of wheat and other products will not make Pakistan rich on its own.

He said Pakistan should learn from the special economic zones (SEZs) set up by China. He called the Rashkai Special Economic Zone “a great opportunity”, urging the authorities to make it easier for investors to do business.

“The more barriers you remove for investors, the more investors will get here [in Pakistan]He said, adding that Pakistan was not an “investor-friendly country”.

He said investors were always drawn to the prospect of making a profit and that was not possible without governments taking steps to make it easier to do business.

Prime Minister Khan said his government is focusing its efforts on removing obstacles in the path of investors, adding that Pakistan has the potential to become an “attractive destination” for businessmen.

The Prime Minister regretted the way Pakistani investors set up businesses in Bangladesh, Malaysia and other countries. He said this phenomenon is due to the fact that in Pakistan the government does not remove barriers for investors.

“We send them [investors] at that office or that office, “he said, lamenting that investors are not treated like VIPs.” The biggest VIP here should be the one who creates employment opportunities for others, ”he added, as the audience erupted into applause.

Lockouts crush the poor, says Prime Minister Khan

The Prime Minister recalled the difficult period for his government when the PTI was elected to power just over two years ago. He said Pakistan was on the verge of bankruptcy, adding that the initial period of one and a half years of his tenure as prime minister was the most difficult part of his life.

The prime minister said that as Pakistan emerged from the economic crisis, the coronavirus had shut down businesses around the world and had a negative impact on the economies of various countries.

“We must raise our hands and warmly thank Allah,” he said, adding that Pakistan had not suffered the same fate as other countries, where millions of people were unemployed and thousands died. .

He praised the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), adding that the think tank was closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in the country.

He praised his government’s decision not to impose a coronavirus lockdown, adding that the poor would be “starved to death” and Pakistan “would have suffered a fate similar to India.”

He hit the opposition, adding that they were “shocked” to see the country’s economy suddenly improve.

“Let me remind them [Opposition] that I was the captain who introduced neutral referees to cricket, ”the prime minister said, adding that he would not easily give up on reforming the country.

