Thinking that the TGUPP is ineffective, the president of the DKI DPRD compares with the period Jokowi and Ahok

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President of DKI Jakarta DPRD Prasetio Edi Marsudi felt that the Governor’s Accelerated Development Team (TGUPP) formed by Governor Anies Baswedan was not yet effective and had not been able to improve the performance of the Governor.

“The establishment of the TGUPP aims to accelerate the SKPD program according to the vision of the RPJMD. But not much has been achieved there either. We will see how many (accelerated programs)?” Prasetio said when contacted in Jakarta on Thursday.

This means that TGUPP is not effective. “What actually exists is a disadvantage because the budget that should be productive for the well-being of the people is used for them,” he said.

Read also: DPRD will form a special committee on 239 officials reluctant to increase their post, Deputy Governor of DKI: what is the goal?

The existence of this TGUPP is ineffective, Prasetio said, as evidenced by Anies’ achievements in 2018 and 2019, when conditions were normal, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“How many programs have been carried out? Where is the standardization, the road or not? Where is the target of the Rusunawa DP Rp0? Of the target of the development plan, how many has been achieved? This, on the right, shows that the program does not not working, ”he said.

Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail

Prasetio is of the opinion that this cannot be separated from the TGUPP staff who tend to be filled by the governor’s success team.

Meanwhile, in the previous administration, namely Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok), served by ASN who will soon retire.

“During Pak Jokowi’s time in Ahok, the TGUPP was generally full of ASNs who were on the verge of retirement. They had previously served as executives or assistants, so they are familiar with the government system and it is easy to interpret the vision and mission of regional officials in work programs, ”he said.

Also Read: The TGUPP Controversy In Anies Era, Membership Increased And Was Paid Using Regional Budget

Previously, there were allegations that the TGUPP had often intervened with senior officials in the provincial DKI government. As a result, 239 ASN DKI hesitated to participate in the auction for positions at 16 level II positions.

However, Prasetio was reluctant to be reckless in this matter without any proof. For this reason, he said the DKI DPRD would form a special committee (special committee) to investigate the hundreds of ASNs who were reluctant to participate in the job auction, including those related to the alleged causes.

There are at least 239 officials within DKI Pemprov who do not want to participate in the open selection for the post of Senior Chief Executive Officer (JPT) or Echelon II. This was revealed after Anies gathered them in an Apple forum on the City Hall grounds on Monday (10/5).

On the other hand, there are at least 20 positions which are filled by the task force (plt) or are still vacant, namely assistant for the welfare of people, head of BPBD, head of BPD, head of BPSDM, Head of DKPKP, Head of DLH, Head of Disparekraf, Head of KUKM Disperindag, Head of Office Housing and Settlement Areas, Karp for Development and Environment, Karo Government and Deputy Head of BPD.

In addition, Deputy Health Bureau, Deputy Head of Thousand Islands District, Secretary of East Jakarta City, Secretary of North Jakarta City, Head of BPAD, Head of Dukcapil , the head of the BPPJ, the head of the BP BUMD, Secretary of the Council and mayor of South Jakarta.

One of the vacancies is due to the resignation factor. Those who resigned, such as BPBD chief Subejo, housing chief Kelik Indriyanto, Disparbud chief Edy Juanedi, Bappeda chief Sri Mahendra, BP BUMD chief Faisal Syafruddin, BPD chief Tsani Annafari and the head of BPAD Pujiono.