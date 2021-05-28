Pakistani court dismisses Isa government’s desperate ‘curative overhaul’ plea





ANI | Updated: May 28, 2021 1:41 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 28 (ANI): Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a “curative review petition” from the Imran Khan government challenging the Supreme Court’s ruling on a request for reconsideration of Judge Qazi Faez Isa’s case. The government’s “curative review petition” in the case indicated that a second request for review could not be filed to challenge the court’s decision in the case against Judge Isa when the court clearly stated that the case established by the government against him has no legal value. The government of Imran Khan has resorted to an unprecedented legal remedy to challenge the judgment of the Supreme Court. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice, however, said the petition would be resubmitted after responding to objections from the vital statistics office, Dawn reported.

Senior lawyers also felt that such a request did not carry much legal weight once the Supreme Court had already ruled on Judge Isa’s review petition, Dawn reported. the allegations against Judge Isa had been dissected and every feasible piece of evidence examined in detail. Judge Isa and his wife had presented any written record requested of them while the government legal team had also had the opportunity to set up a case against the judge. Allegations have been made against him and his family for failing to disclose foreign assets. In Pakistan, the government and the invisible forces have typically used a formula of victimizing dissident judges and politicians by subjecting them to investigations into assets allegedly beyond their means. The exhaustive process ultimately resulted in a decision in Judge Isa’s motion for review by a 10-member bench. The judgment clearly exonerated the judge of all charges and the Imran government is now discouraged from raising the case. The movement smacks of despair, as now is the time for acceptance. The government should let the matter rest and move on. No one benefits if the judiciary is drawn back into a public controversy that has run its legal course, an op-ed in Dawn advised. (ANI)

