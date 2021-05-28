Grieving father makes radio host cry while accusing Boris Johnson of daughter’s death

A grieving father made a radio host cry as he attributed his daughter’s death to Boris Johnson’s failures.
Caller John lost Rosie to the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
He told LBC host James O’Brien that his daughter died because there was a “charlatan, a narcissist and a liar” in No10.
John had called on Wednesday after Dominic Cummings’ appearance at the select committee, where he criticized the government and its response to the pandemic (including his own).
The former chief adviser alleged Mr Johnson and other top ministers caused the needless deaths of thousands.
John said Cummings’ testimony proved the Prime Minister did not take the virus seriously.
Visibly touched by the call, Mr O’Brien said: “I bet you were a brilliant dad.”
And John replied, “She was 56, she was a bundle of fun.
“I called her Little Chief and she called me Big Chief, she was just the cutest person in the world and she didn’t deserve it.
“None of these people deserved it.
“In a time of crisis where we desperately needed a really serious politician in charge of Downing Street, we unfortunately ended up with a charlatan and a narcissist and a liar and that’s why my daughter died.”
He continued, “I feel for all these families, each family, my heart goes out to them and when I see it everyday and people turn around and say there are only nine dead today.
“It’s someone’s loved one – it’s not just two, it’s not just new, it’s not just one. It is the loved one of someone who has died.
“People are suffering and people should remember that the next time they go and put their cross in a box at a polling station, because this man is not fit to run the country.”
Mr O’Brien tweeted after the conversation: “This call has completely shattered me. I will remember John and Rosie for as long as I live.”
John’s strong words on Thursday came as the Mirror revealed some families’ fury at Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
He was a particular target of Mr Cummings, who claimed that the senior minister should have been sacked several times.
Mr Hancock fired back and denied the allegations against him.
The families of some nursing home victims are now calling for an investigation into why their loved ones were like “lambs at the slaughterhouse”.
A girl, whose father was one of those who died in a retirement home, has been granted judicial review to demand the government to account for her fatal failures during the pandemic.
But she believes the prime minister and health secretary should also face manslaughter charges.
Dr Cathy Gardner, of Sidmouth in Devon, was reduced to tears watching Mr Cummings testify for seven hours.
Her 88-year-old father died from the virus on April 3, just a week after the first lockdown.
“I wouldn’t have been the only one crying because it reminds you of the disaster,” said Dr Gardner.
“Particularly when he was talking about not having a plan for retirement homes.
“The consequences of this for so many thousands of people were just horrific.
“Fifty percent of the early deaths were in nursing homes and that’s so wrong.”
His father, Michael Gibson, is believed to have died of Covid after a patient was discharged from hospital to his nursing home despite testing positive for the virus.
Seven other residents also died.
She said Mr Johnson and Mr Hancock should be charged with manslaughter, adding: “Our loved ones have been forced to share a space with someone with Covid – this is absolute madness.”
