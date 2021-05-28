Slovenian President Borut Pahor meets Yang Jiechi

2021/05/27

On May 26, 2021 local time, Slovenian President Borut Pahor met with CPC Central Committee Political Bureau member and Central Foreign Commission office director Yang Jiechi in Ljubljana.

Yang Jiechi conveyed the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping to President Borut Pahor. Yang said that Sino-Slovenian relations keep steady and solid progress, resulting in frequent people-to-people contacts and expansion of trade and investment. In the context of the pandemic, the two countries have maintained a positive dynamic of cooperation and exchanges. China invites Slovenian companies to explore its market and is willing to import more high quality and distinctive products from Slovenia. The two sides are expected to use the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year as an opportunity to synergize development strategies, expand cooperation in areas such as green development, innovation, medicine and infrastructure. , and implement the results of China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe) Summit, taking bilateral relations to the next level.

Yang Jiechi said China is committed to maintaining peace, promoting development and actively building a community with a shared future for humanity. China and the European Union (EU) must firmly grasp the general direction of development of bilateral relations from a strategic point of view, to ensure that the two sides continue to move forward on the right track.

Pahor asked Yang Jiechi to convey his cordial greetings to President Xi Jinping and praised China’s enormous achievements in reform and opening up as well as its important role in international affairs. He said Slovenia and China share a deep friendship and the relationship is built on a solid foundation. Multilateralism is the common choice of both countries. Slovenia sticks to the one-China policy and is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China. In the second half of 2021, Slovenia will assume the Presidency of the Council of the EU and is ready to play a positive role in promoting EU-China relations and cooperation between CEECs and China.

On the same day, Yang Jiechi also met with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Matej Tonin. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest.