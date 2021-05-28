Workers’ union calls on Jokowi to save Garuda Indonesia







TANGERANG – Union of Employees of PT. Garuda Indonesia will meet with President Joko Widodo to seek rescue aid as a national carrier or airline linked to restructuring efforts currently being undertaken by management in the form of downsizing through an early retirement program. Coordinator of joint union employees of PT. Garuda Indonesia Tomy Tampatty in Tangerang on Friday (5/28/2021), said there are still many ways to save PT. Garuda Indonesia as a national asset, namely the red and white NKRI option. “There are still many other potentials that can be tapped to save Garuda Indonesia as the national carrier. We will be submitting several proposals to President Joko Widodo in the near future,” Tomy said in a press release at the Sheraton Hotel, in the Soetta airport area. In addition to meeting Joko Widodo, the mixed unions, which are also members of the Garuda Pilot Association and the Garuda Indonesia Cabin Crew Association, will meet the President of the MPR, DPR, DPD, the Minister of BUMN, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Transportation, Commission V, Commission VI and Comedy XI DPR. Tomy also said that if all Garuda Indonesia employees remain optimistic and strong in maintaining the continuity of the business and are very committed, they will work well to provide the best service to all customers. He also stressed that all employees have undergone antigenic health checks before the flight and that the facilities used are safe. This means that he ensures that all flight activities continue to comply with the applicable rules and hopes that in the future they will once again be carried out normally. (E-3)







