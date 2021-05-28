‘I’m not a fool, I don’t tolerate bad behavior’: Wasim Akram explains why he’s not looking to coach Pakistan





Wasim Akram remains one of Pakistan’s greatest cricket captains of all time. He led Pakistan in 109 ODI matches, the second after Imran Khan, whose team won 66 and lost 41. Surprisingly, after his retirement Akram never seemed interested in coaching the Pakistan cricket team. . The 1992 World Cup winners were coached by several big names, from the late Bob Woolmer to Mickey Arthur to Misbah-Ul-Haq, but never Akram.

The former left-arm quick thrower finally explained his decision to never coach Pakistan, saying he didn’t fit the role due to his demanding nature. However, Akram has always been available to help players who need him. Through PSL or at any ICC event, Akram has always been available to help those looking for him.

“When you become a coach you have to give the team at least 200-250 days a year and that’s a lot of work. I don’t think I can handle so much work away from Pakistan, from my family. And like it is, I spend time with most of the PSL players, they all have my number, ”Akram told Cricket Pakistan in an interview.

Another reason Akram always tried to stay away from the coaching role is due to the mercurial behavior of the Pakistani people towards. Akram believes that there is a lot of rudeness and misconduct that has crept into Pakistani cricket fans and followers, who he believes finds reason to blame the coach in particular for the poor performance of the l ‘team. And as far as Akram is concerned, the largest ODI counter taker in the world has zero tolerance for such behavior.

“I’m not a jerk. I keep hearing and seeing how people behave badly with their coaches and seniors. The coach is not the one playing. The players do. The coach is. can only help with the planning, so if the team loses I don’t think the coach is not as responsible as we as a nation hold him, “Akram said.

“So I’m scared of that too, because I don’t tolerate bad behavior. And we do. I love the people, their enthusiasm and their passion for the game, but without the bad behavior that is shown in the games. social media. It shows. what we are. “

